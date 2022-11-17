ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) hit the road to face Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in a huge AFC West matchup with playoff implications.

The Chiefs picked up a home win over the Chargers in Week 2 and now look to do the same on the road. But can Herbert and a banged-up Chargers offense exact revenge on their division rival? This game was flexed to the Sunday Night Football spot and should live up to the hype. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 11 game:

Chiefs at Chargers odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 30, Chargers 20

Give the Chargers credit for gutting it out and covering against the Niners. But with an absurd amount of injuries continuing to pile up, L.A. is not sustainable as a reliable play. And Kansas City might just be the best team in football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170sIL_0jEh3SZF00
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass as the Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Chiefs 33, Chargers 27

The Chiefs continue to roll, while the Chargers continue to struggle without their best players due to injury. Still, Mahomes and Herbert will put on a show.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 34, Chargers 24

Los Angeles is incredibly banged up on the defensive line. It’s unknown if the Chargers will get either of their top two receivers, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, back on the field this week as another hyped campaign slips away.

Jarrett Bell: Chargers 33, Chiefs 30

Nate Davis: Chiefs 31, Chargers 23

Tyler Dragon: Chargers 26, Chiefs 24

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

