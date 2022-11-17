ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas at the Fair to open Nov. 25

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s drive-through light show will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 25. The show will run from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays–Sundays until Dec. 24.

“We are so excited to once again offer Christmas at the Fair to the public,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Because of its popularity, we’ve set a goal to grow each year, and we cannot wait to show off what we’ve added this year.”

Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only so that all have the opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays. The show begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns. Mobile donations are accepted via Paypal at https://bit.ly/3oj0sMi.

The light show begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns. Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns, turn on a designated radio station, and turn off headlights when driving through the show.

“This event would not be possible without the support of our community and sponsors,” Collins said. “We could not have done this without them.”

Major sponsors for this event include Lost World Caverns, United Sound and Equipment, Leslie Equipment, Safe and Sound Security Systems, Greenbrier Physicians, Martin and Jones, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Gayle Mason CPA, Meadows and Wilson Family Dentistry, David. M. Moore Real Estate Law, City National Bank, Barbara Hamilton Ford, Greenbrier Valley Airport, Magic Computer, Knight Henderson – The Henderson Group Representing American National Insurance and several individual donors.

