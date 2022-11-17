ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politicians react to Nancy Pelosi's announcing she will not run for Democratic leader: 'There will never be another like her'

By Kayla Gallagher,Brent D. Griffiths,Warren Rojas,John L. Dorman
 4 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, acknowledges applauds from lawmakers after speaking on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

  • Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will not be seeking re-election as House Democratic leader.
  • Pelosi said "the hour has come for a new generation" to take on House leadership.
  • Dozens of politicians, Republican and Democratic alike, expressed their gratitude for Pelosi's leadership.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Democratic colleagues and other leading political figures on Thursday hailed a historic career as the first female Speaker of the House announced her decision to step down from her leadership role.

Pelosi has spent 19 years leading the party, becoming only the second person in history to lose the speaker's gavel before reclaiming it during the anti-Trump wave of 2018.

Reactions from Democrats and Republicans alike were largely positive, expressing their gratitude towards Pelosi's  career in the House for the last 35 years. Pelosi said she will remain a member of Congress. Since Democrats lost the House majority, she would have been relegated to House Minority Leader.

President Joe Biden tweeted that when he thinks of the Speaker, he "thinks of dignity."

"History will note her as the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in history – she is first, last, and always for the people. America owes her a debt of gratitude for her service, patriotism, and dignity," Biden's tweet continued.

President Joe Biden greets Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, before Biden addressed the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Philadelphia earlier this year.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan tweeted his congratulations to Pelosi on her "historic" time in the House."

"I tip my cap as I welcome @speakerpelosi to the former speaker's club and congratulate her on a historic career in the House," Ryan tweeted .

Nancy Pelosi when she was House Minority Leader and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) participate in a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol April 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Another Republican and former Speaker of the House, John Boehner, celebrated Pelosi's tenure on Twitter.

"Congratulations @SpeakerPelosi on a remarkable, historic run of service in the People's House. We were able to disagree without being disagreeable. You've been unfailingly gracious to me and my family," Boehner tweeted .

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who got choked up and a little teary eyed as he walked past Pelosi's office in the US Capitol, told reporters she was an incredible ally.

"One of her famous expressions, which I have tried to carry out in the Senate and learn from her, is, 'In unity there is strength,'" Schumer said as he left the House chamber.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive to an event celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on the South Lawn of the White House.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The key things Schumer said he learned from the 18-term California Democrat were about rallying people to the cause. "Create a team. Pay attention to every member. And have everyone understand that we're only as good as the team," he said.

Schumer said of the tools he took away from their long-running relationship. He added, "I'm going to continue to seek her guidance."

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California said Pelosi was one in a million.

"There will never be another like her,'' he told reporters waiting outside the Speaker's Lobby. "And we all feel just so fortunate to have served with the greatest speaker in American history."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat who is expected to be the next Speaker of the House, released a statement about how the country "is unquestionably better off for her extraordinary leadership."

"Nancy Pelosi's historic ascension to become the first woman Speaker of the House will forever inspire our nation on the power of possibility," he said. "It has been a tremendous honor to twice place her name in nomination for Speaker of the House on behalf of the Democratic Caucus."

Rep. Debbie Dingell commented on Pelosi's reputation as a fierce fighter, even on occasion with fellow Democrats. Dingell's late husband, John, the longest-serving House member in history, had infamous clashes with his California colleague. But the two sides were also able to work together, especially on health care and automobile issues.

"Look I've been on both sides of Nancy Pelosi, it's much more pleasant when you're on the good side of her. But she's tough, she listens, and she delivers," Dingell told reporters. "The thing about Nancy is she took time to understand everybody's perspective and knew when to lower the hammer. And I didn't have the hammer lowered on my head often."

Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal, one of the change-seeking House Democrats who's butted heads with Pelosi over the years, thanked her for breaking barriers along the way.

"As an immigrant woman of color, I know that my presence here — and the presence of so many other women and people of color in the Capitol — would not be possible without Speaker Pelosi's example. She paved the way for all of us, and for a generation of girls to see themselves in the highest levels of leadership in this country," Jayapal wrote in an official statement.

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, who called for new leadership earlier this year amid frustration that her congressional stock trading proposal remained backburnered, said Pelosi's speech was "beautiful."

"I think it was incredibly touching," Spanbeger told Insider, adding that the sweeping address "spoke to a woman whose entire life has been impacted by this place."

Here are other reactions from prominent political figures on Twitter.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 223

Jaime Cerna
4d ago

we can only hope not. she was and is a tyrant. Hillary and her are fighting for the worst things to ever set foot in the white house.

Reply(2)
120
DeAndre Jackson
3d ago

If the Democrats had taken the House, the witch would have continued her rein of terror. Martha Stewart served time for insider trading. Why is it ok for this corrupt witch to invest in company’s that are influenced by her legislation?

Reply(2)
83
B Laurie
4d ago

Just in time, getting out so she can't be part of the Biden crime family going to federal prison for doing business with China.

Reply(10)
83
