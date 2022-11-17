Read full article on original website
5 festive holiday places to drink, dine
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in these tasty Delaware spaces decorated for a festive holiday. Klondike Kate’s Sleigh Bar in Newark and Blitzen in Wilmington have returned to serve a cup of good cheer. To the south, Above the Dunes in Rehoboth is debuting a Miracle Pop-Up on Nov. 21. Schellville in Rehoboth has expanded its food and beer offerings, and Benvenuto in Milford has become a ... Read More
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
Sheetz drops unleaded 88 prices to $1.99/gallon for thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz has announced it will kick off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion will began Monday, November 21st and last through November 28, 2022. “Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything...
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
Look inside LumiNature light show For 2022 in Philadelphia
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (Nov. 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
CBS3 HolidayFest: A Longwood Christmas unveiled for 2022 holiday season
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is once again celebrating the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays. The holidays are in full bloom in Chester County and Longwood Gardens is unveiling its spectacular holiday decor. In the music room of Longwood Gardens you'll find two ladies dancing, trimmed top to bottom in festival florals. "This has been such an experience from a fashion designer's point of view, making a dress out of flowers basically," Paige Mueller said. The crafting of these delicate garments are thanks to design students from Drexel University. "The main inspiration for this when I initially did this sketch was...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Eat This Now: Kabobs at Maman Joon Kitchen
Stop by Maman Joon Kitchen in McLean and you’ll find co-owners Peter Tabibian and Kevin Ejtemai schmoozing with customers while packaging up fragrant kabobs and other Persian specialties such as ghormeh sabzi (tenderloin tips in herb stew), fesenjan (chicken and walnuts in pomegranate sauce) and gheymeh bademjan (eggplant stew).
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
Visit Philly’s Own “Grinch Bar” This Season Before It’s Gone
Uptown Beer Garden in Philadelphia is back at it again with a new, holiday-themed experience for 2022. If you’re looking for a restaurant with fun decorations and a themed menu to get you into the holiday spirit, look no further. I have seen so many pictures of this bar floating around and let me tell you, it looks like the ultimate winter wonderland.
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Named One of the Best for Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Pennsylvania, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
mocoshow.com
“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December
Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
Quad
Central Bucks: The Downfall?
On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
West Chester Bridal Boutique Offers Unique Spin on Wedding Dress Shopping
Ever After Bridal.Image via Ever After Bridal. A West Chester bridal boutique is new to the Philly-area fashion scene. The 700 square foot boutique once belonging to Oz Bridal has transformed into Ever After Bridal which premiered in September, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine.
Crews respond to fire at flooring business in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire at a Lancaster County flooring company's warehouse. Officials with Lancaster County 911 Dispatch say a fire at Hess Flooring Inc. in Rapho Township started just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. Fire officials on scene say the fire started in...
73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City
Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree
Chester County Farmer of the Year Award Presented to Kennett Square Man
Image via The Daily Local News. The Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Agricultural Development Council have presented the 2022 Chester County Farmer of the Year award to Jamie Hicks of Kennett Square, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
