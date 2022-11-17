Read full article on original website
Charlotte Krantz
4d ago
I am empathetic towards the families of these people who OD'd, but we have known for literally centuries that drugs are dangerous. Until people start treating their ailments with appropriate medical supervision, this will continue to happen. And before people jump on me about "what if it was someone you knew", I have family members that are addicts, and I feel the same way towards them. I have helped those who are addicted for years, but I also had to put my family first.
Pamlico Co. narcotics investigation nets 17 arrests
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release. Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, […]
WECT
Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop...
WITN
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 18 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County. Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro. Pamlico County deputies say...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution
Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday, November 16, 2022 to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. After his release from prison, he will face five years of supervised release.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in a fraud case that happened Nov. 16, 2022 at Lowest Tobacco Prices Store on Marine Blvd. The man is described as white, roughly 6' tall and 175 pounds. He was...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeing increase in drug-related overdoses
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- As concerns continue to grow surrounding the use of narcotics in Onslow County, sheriff’s office officials say they have seen an increase in drug overdoses in the area. Sheriff Hans Miller said they responded to overdoses in multiple areas of Onslow County just recently. They were able to revive many using Narcan, […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Habitual felon sentenced to maximum of more than 12 and a half years years in prison for domestic violence related assault, robbery
NEW BERN – District Attorney Scott Thomas announced Augustus Palmer IV, 44, of New Bern was convicted by a jury of Assault on a Female, Interfering with Emergency Communication, and Common Law Robbery in Craven County Superior Court last week. Palmer was prosecuted as a habitual felon and sentenced to a minimum of 116 up to 152 months in prison.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
jocoreport.com
Timeline Released Of Last Contact Family Members Had With Missing 25 Year-Old Man
WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the last contact family members had in October with a 25 year-old man before he went missing. Gabriel Brody Carter is also wanted for felony probation charges. On October 17, 2022 at 2:47pm, Carter was...
carolinacoastonline.com
Imposter scam strikes county
BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 12 years in prison for methamphetamine, firearm charges
A Wilmington man was sentenced November 3, 2022 to 144 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Charles Hunter Nixon, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges on May 17, 2022.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Half brother of Miyonna Jones charged with her murder
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jahreese Jones has now been charged with the first degree murder of Miyonna Jones, the missing teen whose body was found in Pender County on Thursday following a two week search. Jahreese, 25, is Miyonna’s half brother. If he’s found guilty, he...
Police: Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in North Carolina chase
A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for the Town of Burgaw has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Edward Charles Gibson appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to embezzling...
Havelock drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been sentenced following his guilty plea on multiple drug charges. Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl. Following his release, he will face five years of supervised […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: The search for answers and justice in 1997 Havelock double murder
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Friday, November 18th marks 25 years since two store employees were brutally killed in Havelock and the investigation into what happened continues to this day. The attack at Woodson Music/Friendly Pawn is a crime, unlike any, investigators say they have ever seen. There have been suspects...
WECT
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Department Activates “Holiday Task Force”
The New Bern Police Department will activate its annual “Holiday Task Force” on Nov. 25, 2022. The Holiday Task Force is a special deployment of officers to provide specific patrol in heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. Task force operations will begin the day after Thanksgiving and will run through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. The hours of deployment will vary based on seasonal activity and other factors, which may affect the special operation. The task force will be comprised of patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives, and others working in an undercover capacity to proactively monitor targeted areas for opportunistic crimes.
