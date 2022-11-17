Read full article on original website
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Ski Apache celebrating season opening with party
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skiers and snowboarders can thank some early snow storms in the state because Ski Apache is ready to open this weekend. The resort is opening for the season on Saturday, November 26. They are even throwing a party on the mountain to celebrate the first day. It will feature food and live […]
Santa Fe Community College Glass Club Sale Dec. 7-8
SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy photo. SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will hold a Glass Club Sale celebrating the International Year of Glass offering ornaments, platters, bowls, sculpture, jewelry and functional and non-functional pieces. Attendees...
Molina Healthcare giving holiday bags to families, staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is spreading joy this holiday season to families and staff at UNM’s Children’s Hospital. They are handing out 150 holiday harvest bags. Inside are fresh fruit and other items produced by local farmers. It comes as RSV cases are rising, putting more kids in the hospital. “During the holidays, it’s […]
'Stuff The Bus' gathers gifts for people and pets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Comfort gifts for unhoused families and shelter pets were donated Saturday for "Stuff the Bus," a collaboration between three city agencies and three community partners, meant to bring some happiness to those for whom the holidays can be a difficult time. The wish list for dog...
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family.
Tamashi is ready to cater your upcoming holiday event
Tamashi is a locally owned restaurant specializing in creating cuisine that nourishes the body and the soul. They use only the best ingredients sourced from the ocean and brought right to the table. With the holidays right around the corner, if you are still looking for a catering company Tamashi...
Hundreds of thousands of pounds of food collected for Roadrunner Food Bank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive on Saturday was a huge success. The Roadrunner Food Bank, which benefits from the yearly event, says letter carriers were able to collect more than 146,000 pounds of food. It will go to low-income families experiencing hunger. For those who missed the chance to donate, they […]
Traditional Spanish Market is back for Thanksgiving weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows returns to Santa Fe Thanksgiving weekend. Featuring the work of 100 adult and youth artists, traditional new Mexican music, entertainment, food, and so much more. People will be able to see artists working with art that has been passed...
More than 100 Albuquerque families gifted Thanksgiving meal supplies
Those involved said a lot of preparation led up to the hand-out.
Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico
Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
River of Lights returns with new safety measures
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The River of Lights, a perennial holiday experience for the past quarter-century, returns to the BioPark Botanic Garden on Saturday for a month-long run, but this year, some changes have been made in the name of pedestrian safety. Related video above: River of Lights on Central...
Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet. Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical […]
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico encourages smokers to quit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico provide the benefits that people can have when they quit smoking. Quitting isn’t easy, and it takes commitment and a plan to make it work. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 34 million Americans smoke cigarettes. And one in five deaths is due to cigarette smoking.
Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch
It's part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.
Miss Indian New Mexico, the First Native American Woman in Space, & Albuquerque’s Bosque in Autumn
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with...
Five Things to Do This Weekend
See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. In hopes of revitalizing downtown, the program will award grants ranging from $50,000...
Bitterly cold morning, skies clearing south
Good Sunday everyone! Pack the heavy winter coats and hats heading out the door today with frigid temperatures in place. Red River is sitting at -5° with no wind chill! Other areas in the northern mountains are in the single digits above 0°. The ABQ metro is in the middle 20s again for morning lows with wind chills in the teens. The low level clouds and fog are moving through far southern NM again this morning, but drier air is winning out. Skies will be perfectly clear all throughout the state with moderating temps. Highs will reach into the upper 40s for the Rio Grande Valley and even break into the lower 50s east of the mountains as our winds begin turning from the west.
Club Q: Witness describes seeing ‘bodies on the ground’
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, are coming forward and sharing their stories. Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music. “I was on the […]
UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting
UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting.
