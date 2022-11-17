Good Sunday everyone! Pack the heavy winter coats and hats heading out the door today with frigid temperatures in place. Red River is sitting at -5° with no wind chill! Other areas in the northern mountains are in the single digits above 0°. The ABQ metro is in the middle 20s again for morning lows with wind chills in the teens. The low level clouds and fog are moving through far southern NM again this morning, but drier air is winning out. Skies will be perfectly clear all throughout the state with moderating temps. Highs will reach into the upper 40s for the Rio Grande Valley and even break into the lower 50s east of the mountains as our winds begin turning from the west.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO