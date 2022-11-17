ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Ski Apache celebrating season opening with party

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skiers and snowboarders can thank some early snow storms in the state because Ski Apache is ready to open this weekend. The resort is opening for the season on Saturday, November 26. They are even throwing a party on the mountain to celebrate the first day. It will feature food and live […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Community College Glass Club Sale Dec. 7-8

SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy photo. SFCC glass show Bullseye glass platter by Jayne Nordstroms. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will hold a Glass Club Sale celebrating the International Year of Glass offering ornaments, platters, bowls, sculpture, jewelry and functional and non-functional pieces. Attendees...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Molina Healthcare giving holiday bags to families, staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is spreading joy this holiday season to families and staff at UNM’s Children’s Hospital. They are handing out 150 holiday harvest bags. Inside are fresh fruit and other items produced by local farmers. It comes as RSV cases are rising, putting more kids in the hospital. “During the holidays, it’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

'Stuff The Bus' gathers gifts for people and pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Comfort gifts for unhoused families and shelter pets were donated Saturday for "Stuff the Bus," a collaboration between three city agencies and three community partners, meant to bring some happiness to those for whom the holidays can be a difficult time. The wish list for dog...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family

Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tamashi is ready to cater your upcoming holiday event

Tamashi is a locally owned restaurant specializing in creating cuisine that nourishes the body and the soul. They use only the best ingredients sourced from the ocean and brought right to the table. With the holidays right around the corner, if you are still looking for a catering company Tamashi...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Traditional Spanish Market is back for Thanksgiving weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows returns to Santa Fe Thanksgiving weekend. Featuring the work of 100 adult and youth artists, traditional new Mexican music, entertainment, food, and so much more. People will be able to see artists working with art that has been passed...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico

Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

River of Lights returns with new safety measures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The River of Lights, a perennial holiday experience for the past quarter-century, returns to the BioPark Botanic Garden on Saturday for a month-long run, but this year, some changes have been made in the name of pedestrian safety. Related video above: River of Lights on Central...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Plumbing woes close Albuquerque library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A plumbing problem has forced an Albuquerque library to close this week. Library director Dean Smith says a valve in the men’s restroom at Erna Ferguson Library failed, flooding the bathrooms and around 4,000 square feet. Crews removed the water but now the carpets are being dried. They will also check for electrical […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico encourages smokers to quit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico provide the benefits that people can have when they quit smoking. Quitting isn’t easy, and it takes commitment and a plan to make it work. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 34 million Americans smoke cigarettes. And one in five deaths is due to cigarette smoking.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch

It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023. Woman found...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bitterly cold morning, skies clearing south

Good Sunday everyone! Pack the heavy winter coats and hats heading out the door today with frigid temperatures in place. Red River is sitting at -5° with no wind chill! Other areas in the northern mountains are in the single digits above 0°. The ABQ metro is in the middle 20s again for morning lows with wind chills in the teens. The low level clouds and fog are moving through far southern NM again this morning, but drier air is winning out. Skies will be perfectly clear all throughout the state with moderating temps. Highs will reach into the upper 40s for the Rio Grande Valley and even break into the lower 50s east of the mountains as our winds begin turning from the west.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

