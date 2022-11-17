Read full article on original website
Catholic Charities able to thrive following fire
It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. New exhibit...
6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars visible this week
6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. New exhibit opens at Museum of East TN...
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week
Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
Knoxville senior gets new floors after water heater spills 400 gallons
A Knoxville senior is pleased with repairs made to her home after a government-approved contractor never properly fixed a leaky water heater.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, event in Knoxville
Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship. Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
Look and feel great with LightRx MedSpa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At LightRx MedSpa their goal is to show clients that you can achieve your personal image goals without the use of surgery, leaving with the confidence you desire. LightRx MedSpa is showing East Tennessee that you can achieve your personal image goals without invasive and...
Deep frying a turkey gone wrong
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Don’t get stuck in an emergent or catastrophic situation this holiday season. It is Turkey time in East Tennessee and no matter how you like to eat it, it is important to ensure yours and other’s safety while preparing it. A unique and fun way to cook your turkey is with the use of a deep fryer. With proper resources and a safety plan, this can be a delicious and fast way to enjoy this staple Thanksgiving meal.
wpsdlocal6.com
Volunteers pull nearly 20,000 pounds of trash out of Tennessee River in October
TN — Volunteers hosted by nonprofit Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful pulled nearly ten tons of trash from the Tennessee River in the month of October, they reported. In a statement included in a release about the clean-up efforts, KTRB Executive Director Kathleen Gibi said, “In a time when neighboring river systems are suffering loss from drought, I think people are realizing how precious our water is, and they’re coming out in masses to our cleanups because they see they have the power to make a significant, tangible difference.”
Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill
Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
19,304 lbs. removed from the Tennessee River as cleanup efforts continue
Four cleanups held during October helped remove 19,304 pounds of trash from the Tennesse River.
Knoxville toddler upset she wasn’t at parent’s wedding
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is a sad day to find out you were not born early enough. Callaway Kuch, 4, got a rude awakening when she stumbled upon her parent’s wedding album and noticed something very important––she was not there. Her mother, Brandi Kuch, immediately...
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
Class of 2023 applies for Tennessee Promise in record numbers as college enrollment drops
A record-breaking number of students applied for the Tennessee Promise program in 2022 according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
Tennessee Skybridge Lighting Up In The Most Beautiful Way For Christmas
WHERE IS AMERICA'S LONGEST SUSPENDED WALKING BRIDGE?. Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park is where you will find the SkyBridge. The bridge is 680 feet in length and allows guests to walk across it all throughout the year. Here's the amazing description from Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park FB;. Located in the heart of downtown...
Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)
The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."
UT senior documents last home game on TikTok; videos receive millions of views
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the regular season for Tennessee football is wrapping up, many celebrated Senior Day at last week’s game against Missouri. Those on and off the field took their final moments at Neyland Stadium, including one senior who has gotten a lot of attention on TikTok, and decided to document his last home […]
Catholic Charities increase in clients, services after November arson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. After last year’s fire that destroyed the Catholic Charities building on Dameron Avenue, the organization provided services by adapting to the...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
