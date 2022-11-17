ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Catholic Charities able to thrive following fire

It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. New exhibit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars visible this week

6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. New exhibit opens at Museum of East TN...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week

Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHNT News 19

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, event in Knoxville

Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship. Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Look and feel great with LightRx MedSpa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At LightRx MedSpa their goal is to show clients that you can achieve your personal image goals without the use of surgery, leaving with the confidence you desire. LightRx MedSpa is showing East Tennessee that you can achieve your personal image goals without invasive and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Deep frying a turkey gone wrong

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Don’t get stuck in an emergent or catastrophic situation this holiday season. It is Turkey time in East Tennessee and no matter how you like to eat it, it is important to ensure yours and other’s safety while preparing it. A unique and fun way to cook your turkey is with the use of a deep fryer. With proper resources and a safety plan, this can be a delicious and fast way to enjoy this staple Thanksgiving meal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Volunteers pull nearly 20,000 pounds of trash out of Tennessee River in October

TN — Volunteers hosted by nonprofit Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful pulled nearly ten tons of trash from the Tennessee River in the month of October, they reported. In a statement included in a release about the clean-up efforts, KTRB Executive Director Kathleen Gibi said, “In a time when neighboring river systems are suffering loss from drought, I think people are realizing how precious our water is, and they’re coming out in masses to our cleanups because they see they have the power to make a significant, tangible difference.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Shop second hand scrubs in good condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville toddler upset she wasn’t at parent’s wedding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is a sad day to find out you were not born early enough. Callaway Kuch, 4, got a rude awakening when she stumbled upon her parent’s wedding album and noticed something very important––she was not there. Her mother, Brandi Kuch, immediately...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Catholic Charities increase in clients, services after November arson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. After last year’s fire that destroyed the Catholic Charities building on Dameron Avenue, the organization provided services by adapting to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

