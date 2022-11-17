Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery of Sheep Walking in Circle in China for 12 Days Potentially Solved
"[It could be] due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good," livestock expert Matt Bell told Newsweek.
This $8 Billion Turtle-Shaped Yacht Is Not a Joke
Among many things that weren’t on our Bingo cards for 2022, a giant turtle-shaped yacht—which is also being described as a floating city—is certainly at the top of the list. And yet, here we are. As CNN reported, an Italian design firm, Lazzarini Design Studio, has drafted plans for a massive boat shaped like an oversized tortoise with outstretched flippers. The vessel is so big that it’s not even being called a superyacht, but rather designers have described it as a terayacht. As such, it was given an appropriately big name, Pangeos, a nod to Pangea, the ancient supercontinent that once incorporated almost all of Earth’s landmasses. According to Lazzarini, the ship will be big enough to hold various hotels, apartments, condos, shopping centers, parks, and other amenities for up to 60,000 guests. The yacht will even have ship and aircraft ports so guests can visit when Pangeos isn’t docked near land. Which is helpful since, as of now, the company doesn’t foresee any strict itinerary, but rather expects the turtle to simply coast around the world.
G4S strike prompts fears of festive cash shortages at banks and shops
More than 1,000 staff who deliver money to firms such as Barclays, Asda and Tesco to take action
Comments / 0