Among many things that weren’t on our Bingo cards for 2022, a giant turtle-shaped yacht—which is also being described as a floating city—is certainly at the top of the list. And yet, here we are. As CNN reported, an Italian design firm, Lazzarini Design Studio, has drafted plans for a massive boat shaped like an oversized tortoise with outstretched flippers. The vessel is so big that it’s not even being called a superyacht, but rather designers have described it as a terayacht. As such, it was given an appropriately big name, Pangeos, a nod to Pangea, the ancient supercontinent that once incorporated almost all of Earth’s landmasses. According to Lazzarini, the ship will be big enough to hold various hotels, apartments, condos, shopping centers, parks, and other amenities for up to 60,000 guests. The yacht will even have ship and aircraft ports so guests can visit when Pangeos isn’t docked near land. Which is helpful since, as of now, the company doesn’t foresee any strict itinerary, but rather expects the turtle to simply coast around the world.

3 DAYS AGO