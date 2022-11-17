Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
After rapper launches pet accessory brand, now your dog can dress like Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg is reaching out to new customers: actual dogs. The rapper and entrepreneur is expanding into pet fashion with Snoop Doggie Doggs, his new brand of pet accessories. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 18.
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Fellow music lovers unite! It’s that time of the week when we come together and pick out the concerts we’ll be going to – if not all of them. Per usual, the city is bringing out several talented artists for us to enjoy throughout the week. So, let’s get started!
Exclusive: Legend T.I. talks new restaurant, Atlanta’s impact on culture, music
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
You Can Have Brunch For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner At This New Atlanta Spot
Brunch is likely the most comforting food there is, yet, unfortunately, served at only certain restaurants for limited hours during the weekend. However, the newly opened spot "Just Brunch" aims to please brunch lovers who enjoy this type of food throughout the day – and the week. Veteran restauranteur...
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
Shine Light Show returns to Lawrenceville’s Coolray Field
Shine Light Show debuts at Lawrencville’s Coolray Field.
Live a Life of Luxury in Former CEO of Coca-Cola’s Modern Buckhead Mansion
$8.8m Buckhead home is situated on 10 acres of wooded forest along West Paces Ferry.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Georgia should be put on your list of places to eat.
PHOTOS: Tyler Perry, Ludacris, other Atlanta stars come out for celeb's birthday
Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jane Fonda and Ludacris attend Jane Fonda's 85th Birthday, a benefit for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) on November 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP) (Moses Robinson/Getty Images for GCAPP)
Anonymous act of kindness sparks ‘angel’ search
Delores Benton of McDonough is looking for an angel. No, she’s not examining the skies for someone in a white robe, descending from above. Instead, she hopes to locate a stranger who helped to rescue her after a recent fall. “People who just, out of the blue, stop and...
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
You'll Want to Add These Limited Edition 'Harry Potter' Crocs to Your Christmas List
Vera Bradley is treating die-hard Harry Potter fans to new Crocs!. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20 This weekend will be a cold one, don't let that stop you from enjoying the events Newton and Rockdale County have to offer. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20.
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta get free winter coats
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta have something warm to wear this winter thanks to FedEx Cares and Operation Warm. “It’s really, really cold,” said one third grader. This a common complaint as temperatures drop into the 20s in metro Atlanta and...
‘Caring for Others’ helping feed thousands of Atlanta families ahead of Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Thanksgiving just a week away, “Caring for Others” is gearing up to put food on the table for thousands of families. Organizers tell Atlanta News First since the first distribution event they have seen an increase in the number of individuals needing help with feeding their families.
Security changes at Lenox Square ahead of busy holiday shopping season
ATLANTA - Lenox Square has made some changes shoppers want to know about if the Buckhead mall is on their list of stops. Management is installing security access gates at locations covering all of the front side of the mall. And these are different from the valet locations. Shoppers arriving...
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
New Birth Missionary Church hosts largest food giveaway in Atlanta
The largest food giveaway in the Metro Atlanta area is setting the tables of families in need Thursday, Nov. 17, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and community partners Witherite Law Group, 1-800 TruckWreck, and V103 The People Station will provide meal boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable foods, along with a fresh turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.
