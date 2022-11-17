AMAs (Taylor’s Version), for sure! Taylor Swift completely dominated the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night, as she took home all six of the awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that. And I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you the fans made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make,” Swift said as she accepted the major award for the seventh time in her career. “I found that...

41 MINUTES AGO