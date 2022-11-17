Read full article on original website
Karrueche Tran Brings Dramatic Style in Sculpted Christian Siriano Dress to AMAs Red Carpet 2022
Karrueche Tran attended the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight dressed in a dramatic black Christian Siriano dress and hidden heels. The “Claws” actress’ look was floor-length and sleeveless, the garment consisting of a sculpted bodice that wrapped around Tran’s neck and rose up past her face, sticking upright. Further adding visual interest, the dress featured an angular cutout. The whimsical bodice was followed up by a standard black skirt that tapered out like a mermaid tail. For accessories, “The Bay” web series star wore silver statement rings on every other finger and dazzling diamond studs to match. Tran slicked...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gabrielle Union At The UK Premiere of ‘Strange World’
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure “Strange World” marked its European premiere tonight in London’s Cineworld Leicester Square. Stars, filmmakers and special guests walked the red carpet to celebrate the epic film that opens exclusively in theaters Nov. 23. Celebrity attendees included Academy Award®- and...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On The Voice “Live Top 16 Performances”
Singer and Judge on The Voice, Gwen Stefani went biker babe chic the other night during the Live Top 16 Performances and I squinted at the tv because I saw pink before my eyes lol! I went to googling to find out who made that darn jacket Gwen was wearing! I had one to be honest many years ago and can’t find it smh! Mine was more of a hot pink color but this one is fire!
Yola Performs “Break The Bough” At The 2022 American Music Awards
Yola performed “Break the Brough” from her 2021 Grammy-nominated album, Stand For Myself, at the 2022 American Music Awards. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the English singer and songwriter brought an upbeat groove to the award show’s “Song of the Soul” segment, which celebrates the power of music and the artists that use their voices to inspire change. More from VIBE.comGloRilla And Cardi B Bring "Tomorrow 2" To The 2022 American Music AwardsMissy Elliott Joins Anitta On Stage At The 2022 American Music AwardsLizzo Gifts 2019 American Music Awards Performance Dress To TikTok Fan Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater was treated to a soulful disco-inspired number that left...
Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth & More Stars Recreate ‘We Are The World’ At 2022 AMAs In Honor Of Lionel Richie
When it came time for the 2022 American Music Awards to celebrate the legacy and impact of Lionel Richie, it took multiple superstars – including one of Lionel’s fellow icons. Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder kicked off the tribute to Lionel, 73, this year’s recipient of the Icon Award. Stevie, 72, and Charlie, 30, teamed up for a medley of Lionel’s hits, turning the Microsoft Theatre into the biggest piano bar in Los Angeles. The two each took a turn playing a snippet of a Lionel Richie hit, showing the man’s impact throughout the decades. The tribute ended with “We Are The World,” and everyone in the theatre joined.
Kelly Rowland Calls Out AMAs Audience After Chris Brown Booed
Kelly Rowland defended Chris Brown on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards after the singer took home a win for Favorite Male R&B Artist on Sunday night. The “Under the Influence” singer was not there to accept the award in person after an apparent rift between Brown and the AMAs. On Instagram this week, Brown posted “U SERIOUS?” in a nod to the cancellation of his planned performance of a Michael Jackson tribute. He commented underneath: “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown. 🤷🏽♂️” After she announced Brown’s name for the award Sunday night,...
‘The Walking Dead’ Finale Resurrects Dead Characters For Ads Produced By Ryan Reynolds‘ Maximum Effort And AMC Networks‘ Content Room, With Help From Kimmelot
Taking advantage of the expected mass tune-in for tonight’s finale of The Walking Dead, a handful of ads featuring characters who died during the show’s 11-season run has given fans reason to not look away during commercial breaks. The initiative resurrecting four characters for ads for Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, MNTN and Ring (watch a compilation ABOVE) was co-ordinated by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and AMC Networks’ Content Room. Kimmelot’s Dan Sanborn also had a hand in putting together the brand-straddling narratives. The characters making their return included Milton Mamet (played by Dallas Roberts), Andrea Harrison (Laurie Holden), Rodney (Joe Ando-Hirsh) and...
Taylor Swift Sweeps 2022 AMAs With Six of Six Wins, Thanks Fans for ‘My Happiness’
AMAs (Taylor’s Version), for sure! Taylor Swift completely dominated the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night, as she took home all six of the awards she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year. “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that. And I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you the fans made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make,” Swift said as she accepted the major award for the seventh time in her career. “I found that...
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: P!nk Sings A Random Song On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Singer P!nk stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night! She talked about living on a vineyard and making wine, having horses and chickens, her dog Habanero getting bitten by a coyote, her upcoming summer stadium tour, having her daughter Willow on the road when she was a baby, mastering a baby sleep schedule on tour and sharing it with her pop star friends, her crazy performance hanging off the side of a building, and doing a tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the American Music Awards.
2022 American Music Awards winners: Full list of AMAs winners
The 2022 American Music Awards were handed out live on ABC on Sunday night, November 20, during an 8:00pm ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady, with some categories announced earlier in the day at 11:00am Pacific/2:00pm Eastern via livestream on Twitter and Discord. Scroll down for the complete list of winners. Similar to the Billboard Music Awards, the AMA nominees were based on fan interactions with music like record sales, streaming performance, and radio airplay. But winners were chosen by fans voting online. Bad Bunny came into these awards with a leading eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift with...
Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO, replacing Bob Chapek
BURBANK, Calif. — Bob Iger will return as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company less than a year after he retired. The board of directors at Disney announced Sunday evening that Bob Iger would replace Bob Chapek as CEO effective immediately, according to The New York Times. The company said that Iger would head the company for two more years.
