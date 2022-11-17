Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum

James Cameron has come up with an alternative word for vegan.While telling the story of his and his wife’s vegan journey, the Canadian filmmaker described how he came up with the term “futurevore.”“I tried to come up with a good term for it because vegan has all those connotations,” he told GQ in an interview this week. “‘How many vegans does it take to screw in a light bulb?’ ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m better than you.’ You just want to punch a vegan,” he said. “‘Punch a vegan today: It’ll feel good.’ So the term I came up with...

47 MINUTES AGO