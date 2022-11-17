Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vandalia man sentenced on federal drug, weapons charges
FAYETTE COUNTY — A 47-year-old Vandalia man was sentenced Thursday in federal court to more than 10 years in prison after he earlier pleaded guilty to meth and weapons charges. Shane Hans pleaded guilty in July to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent...
Charges dismissed in languishing Clinton County rape case
CLINTON COUNTY — All charges have been dismissed in the nearly five-year-old case against a 24-year-old Beckemeyer man charged with sexual assault. Andrew Lewis was arrested in 2017 on three Class 1 felony counts of sexual assault for an alleged incident in May of that year involving graduating high school seniors in Germantown.
Pedestrian killed when struck by semi on I-64
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Coroner’s Office is reporting an accident Friday afternoon between a pedestrian and semi-truck on Interstate 64 that claimed the life of a Fenton Missouri man. According to Coroner Mark Styninger, his office was dispatched to the scene of a fatal pedestrian/semi truck...
Man flees from stolen vehicle, struck and killed on I-70 EB
A carjacking ended in a fatal accident early Sunday morning.
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
High-speed chase by Madison PD ends with arrest of Okla. fugitive
MADISON — An Oklahoma fugitive was apprehended after a high-speed chase initiated by Madison Police Wednesday morning ended in Gluckstadt. Madison Police at about 9:45 a.m. received a report of stolen vehicle in the area and a short time later officers observed the stolen 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck traveling west at Highway 463 and Interstate 55.
St. Louis police identify man killed Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- The man who was shot and killed inside a home in St. Louis Wednesday has been identified. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 29-year-old Jerry McCulley, Jr. was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Schnucks helping customers save on Thanksgiving meals
One local grocery store chain is determined to help its customers save money this Thanksgiving.
Glenn Zimmerman’s 2022 Winter Weather Outlook
There is one main thing that sticks out this year: this is the third winter in a row that we are seeing a La Niña pattern, which is a rarity in itself.
