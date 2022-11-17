Read full article on original website
WIBW
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two rock and roll legends are coming to Arrowhead Stadium. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at GEHA Field on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made an unusual announcement during his Friday news conference, letting everyone know of the concert.
WIBW
KU volleyball stages impressive comeback to defeat Iowa State on Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In front of a sold out crowd on Senior Day, the Kansas Jayhawks reverse swept the Iowa State Cyclones 3-2 (22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-7) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks move to a record of 18-9 (8-7 Big 12) while the...
WIBW
KU volleyball hosts its Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volleyball hosted Iowa State for its Senior Day on Saturday, and the Jayhawks mounted a massive comeback to honor its seniors. The Cyclones took the first two sets, so it was time for KU to rally. The Jayhawks proceeded to dominate the next three sets 25-14, 25-18, 15-8.
WIBW
Hayden and Holton gear up for Sub-State
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden and Holton football have quite the rematch in the KSHSAA football playoffs on Friday night. The two are facing off for the second time this season in Sub-States, where Holton will look to grab another win, while Hayden will look for revenge. When these two met in the regular season, Holton won 37-13.
WIBW
Washburn’s Marching Ichabods kick off Red Kettle Campaign at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “Hope Marches On.”. Washburn’s marching Ichabods took to the stage at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall to start it all off. “One of our missions is always outreach to our...
WIBW
Washburn women’s basketball falls to Rockhurst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods led by four at the end of the first quarter, but the wheels fell off in the fourth quarter, being outscored by 12, as Rockhurst pulls out the 52-47 win. Aubree Dewey, Natalia Figueroa and Emma Chapman all had nine points to lead Washburn...
WIBW
Broadway star returns home for holiday show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native turned Broadway star is in the Capital City promoting his upcoming holiday show. Jeff Kready is a Washburn Rural and Washburn University graduate as well as a former music teacher with Topeka Public Schools. He moved to New York City to pursue an...
WIBW
AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Cold start becoming warmer in the 50s
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies will be mainly sunny today with temperatures starting cold but warming into the low 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The breezy winds may gust to over 25 mph. The stronger winds will create high fire danger today in North-Central Kansas where relative humidity will be lowest. Overnight tonight temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s and we’ll see another mild day Monday in the mid 50s. We continue to track a weak system for Thursday morning that will bring slight change to Northeast Kansas.
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
WIBW
CASA hosts Homes for the Holidays tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA hosted their annual Homes for the Holidays tour as their biggest fundraiser. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays. The designers include Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co. Money...
WIBW
Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger. KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption. 17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse...
WIBW
NOTO hosts Celebration of Lights to kick off six-week event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts & Entertainment District began the Celebrations of Winter, a six-week event, with their annual Celebration of Lights at Veterans Park Saturday evening. The Celebration of Lights included a carriage ride and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Local art performances by the Kansas...
WIBW
Holiday glow returns to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three...two...one....glow!. The Westboro Mart holiday lighting event at Huntoon & Oakley brought out the masses for the first time since 2019. It’s just heartwarming because we’ve for two years not been able to gather with people so to have people come back out and want to support all of these local businesses that would have been affected by the pandemic, it does just warm your heart,” says Owner of Aura Salon, Aliss Lagasse.
WIBW
Advisors Excel feeds 70 local firefighters homecooked meal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization served homecooked meals to around 70 local firefighters in the Topeka area. City Manager Stephen Wade says in a post on LinkedIn that Advisors Excel is a great community advocate following a homecooked meal campaign. On Saturday, the organization made its own post...
WIBW
Safe Kids Kansas highlights importance of safety on National Injury Prevention Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday was the day to shed some light on injury prevention, but Safe Kids Kansas also decided to make the safety fun for the kids. With November 18th also being National Injury Prevention Day, it was a perfect opportunity to ensure that people of all ages remember to stay safe, especially children, while also making sure they are taught how to use everyday safety products like helmets to prevent serious injuries.
WIBW
Topeka nonprofit holds benefit auction to support Ukrainian families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nonprofit in Topeka is pulling together donations to help benefit Ukrainian families. 13 NEWS’ Reina Flores took a look at where they keeping the donations, and how the event came about in the first place. LaVetta Rolfs and Verne Brien from the Learning For...
WIBW
Very Cold Again Saturday And A Rain Chance On Thanksgiving
