cbs17
Shaw University files complaint with Justice Department over bus traffic stop
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a month after a Shaw University bus was pulled over and searched in South Carolina, university officials are taking action and filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice. “The real issue is why and how a minor traffic violation immediately turns...
cbs17
Shaw University president, leaders stand by response that bus search was racially motivated
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University officials chimed in on a traffic stop and search that has been the source of controversy since early October. At 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard and other university leaders gathered for a press conference, all sharing a common message that the Oct. 5 stop of a charter bus carrying Shaw University students was racially motivated.
WECT
Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
NC homeowner claims her house was foreclosed and sold by HOA without her knowing
"I bought your home in an upset bid and I need to know when you will be moving?" At the county courthouse, the woman found the paper that showed her $413,000 valued home sold for just over $221,000 dollars.
newbernnow.com
Animal Shelter Fees, Tax Revaluation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Nov. 21
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. 1. LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CRAVEN COUNTY AND CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER:. Some years ago, the County...
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
cbs17
Fayetteville Christmas Parade Chair discusses safety plans after deadly Raleigh parade
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade has a rich tradition. So far, more than 70 groups and organizations have submitted applications to participate. “It brings out, you know, tens of thousands of people into downtown Fayetteville,” Brandon Price, Chair of Fayetteville Christmas Parade said. The...
WITN
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
WITN
Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for that Thanksgiving drive home, one convenience store chain is dropping gas to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz says through next Monday it will sell unleaded 88 fuel at the lower price. Not every location offers unleaded 88 and not every vehicle can use...
jocoreport.com
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
cbs17
Students, alumni extend Shaw University redevelopment meeting with concerns
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – A meeting about redeveloping Shaw University, the longtime HBCU in downtown Raleigh, ran over time after numerous students, community members and alumni voiced concerns about potential high-rise zoning. Dozens of people showed up to voice their opinions and ask questions Monday night. The university is...
cbs17
Missing driver: I-40 ramp reopens as police investigate crash in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An I-40 ramp has reopened in Cary as police continue the investigation into a missing driver. Just before 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-40, a single-car crashed and overturned, causing the closure of the ramp at Exit 290 in Cary, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
WITN
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 18 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County. Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro. Pamlico County deputies say...
Long-awaited redevelopment of abandoned Capital Plaza Hotel now complete
Less than two years after being razed, the site of Capital Plaza Hotel has been turned into a luxury mid-century modern apartment complex.
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
WITN
To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
Fire forces evacuation of North Carolina hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure.
North Carolina governor pushes gun safety in keynote speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sensible policies can be approved to reduce gun violence across the country without threatening the rights of responsible firearm owners, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, recalling last month’s mass shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead. The Democrat governor made the comments in the keynote address at a […]
