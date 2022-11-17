ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Shaw University president, leaders stand by response that bus search was racially motivated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University officials chimed in on a traffic stop and search that has been the source of controversy since early October. At 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard and other university leaders gathered for a press conference, all sharing a common message that the Oct. 5 stop of a charter bus carrying Shaw University students was racially motivated.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for that Thanksgiving drive home, one convenience store chain is dropping gas to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz says through next Monday it will sell unleaded 88 fuel at the lower price. Not every location offers unleaded 88 and not every vehicle can use...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Dies In Head On Collision

Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Students, alumni extend Shaw University redevelopment meeting with concerns

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – A meeting about redeveloping Shaw University, the longtime HBCU in downtown Raleigh, ran over time after numerous students, community members and alumni voiced concerns about potential high-rise zoning. Dozens of people showed up to voice their opinions and ask questions Monday night. The university is...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Missing driver: I-40 ramp reopens as police investigate crash in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An I-40 ramp has reopened in Cary as police continue the investigation into a missing driver. Just before 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-40, a single-car crashed and overturned, causing the closure of the ramp at Exit 290 in Cary, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
CARY, NC
WITN

OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 18 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County. Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro. Pamlico County deputies say...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Carolina governor pushes gun safety in keynote speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sensible policies can be approved to reduce gun violence across the country without threatening the rights of responsible firearm owners, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, recalling last month’s mass shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead. The Democrat governor made the comments in the keynote address at a […]
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy