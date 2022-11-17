Read full article on original website
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
Gloucestershire victims of US scam to have money returned
Victims of a postal scam are set to receive compensation after action was taken against the fraudsters. A total of 41 people from Gloucestershire lost money to an international, mass-marketing scam based in Kansas in the United States. Action was taken against the offenders to forfeit cash and assets and...
Laurie Evans: Surrey and Manchester Originals batter tests positive for banned substance
Surrey and Manchester Originals limited-overs batter Laurie Evans has tested positive for "trace amounts of a banned substance". It follows a sample provided in August by the 35-year-old while playing for Originals in The Hundred. The former Sussex and Warwickshire player said he was "shocked" by the test result. "I...
Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river
A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...
World Cup: Wales fans elated after earning draw with USA
Fans reacted with elation after Wales drew with USA in their first World Cup finals match in 64 years. Wales were overrun in the first half, but came back strongly in the second half with a Gareth Bale penalty levelling the score. "To think that more than half of the...
York: Charity running sessions for domestic abusers
An abusive husband thrown out of home over his behaviour towards his family has praised a programme which helped him address his actions. David - not his real name - said he was often "unnecessarily cross" leaving his family "treading on eggshells" before he began attending sessions run by Foundation UK in York.
Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident
Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
Woman who shed weight to qualify for IVF becomes pregnant
A woman who had to lose weight to qualify for IVF treatment is celebrating becoming pregnant. Marie Cheetham and her partner Paul Sbardella had been trying for a baby but she has a condition that made it harder for her to conceive. The 32-year-old was told her body mass index...
Poole family traumatised after pellet smashes window
A mother said she feels unsafe in her home after a metal pellet smashed into the window of her first floor flat where her two-year-old son often stands, watching the world go by. Lorely Ford, from Broadstone in Poole, said: "All of a sudden there was a massive loud bang,...
Lincolnshire: Police dispersal order to tackle rising hare coursing
A county-wide dispersal order has been issued by police in Lincolnshire after multiple reports of hare coursing. The order is in place until 10:50 GMT on Monday and comes after a spate of such incidents across the county. Police said many of the suspects involved in hare coursing were from...
Nottingham: Mother still critical after girls die in fire
A mother remains in a critical condition after a flat fire which killed her two children in Nottingham. The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning. A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He...
Energy bills: Patients prescribed heating as part of health trial
Doctors are prescribing heating to patients with conditions that get worse in the cold as part of a health trial. The Warm Home Prescription pilot paid to heat the homes of 28 low-income patients to avoid the cost of hospital care if they became more ill. The trial achieved such...
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
T. rex auction cancelled after skeleton doubts raised
A T. rex skeleton which was expected to fetch up to $25m (£21m) at auction has been withdrawn after doubts were raised over where parts of it had come from. Auction house Christie's confirmed to the BBC that the Tyrannosaurus Rex would not be amongst the lots going under the hammer in Hong Kong on 30 November.
