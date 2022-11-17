A deer hunter from Waupaca was rescued after capsizing his kayak in the Eldorado Marsh over the weekend. Shortly after 7:30am Saturday the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the hunter saying he was in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area. The Lamartine Fire Department was called and rescued the subject who was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac for treatment of hypothermia. The man said he was attempting to paddle upstream and as he was going over a patch of ice, the ice broke away, and the kayak capsized. He attempted to walk through the water back to the bridge, but once he realized how far he had to go and how cold the water was, he stopped to call 911. The water in the area he was in varies from knee to waste deep, with a muck bottom, which also hindered his efforts at self-rescue. The Sheriff’s Office, Lamartine Fire Department, City of Fond du Lac Fire Department Paramedics, and wardens from the Wisconsin DNR all responded to the scene for this rescue. The Wisconsin DNR will handle further follow up and investigation.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO