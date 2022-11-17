ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-21-22 hunting fatality-green lake county

An 11 year old boy died in a hunting accident in Green Lake County. The DNR says the boy was accidentally shot in the chest Sunday morning in the town of Seneca. According to the DNR a 41 year old man tried to unload his gun while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The gun discharged striking the victim. The victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital where he died.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 172 in Brown County

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 172 at Bellevue Street. According to WisDOT, the crash is now cleared, and all lanes of traffic are now open to motorists. TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed on WIS 172...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-41 cleared after multiple accidents halt traffic

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All lanes are now cleared. Officials say multiple crashes have caused all lanes on I-41 northbound and southbound near Ballard Road in Appleton have closed due to crashes on both sides. Southbound detour: From I-41 South, take the ramp to WIS 441 Southbound. Continue on WIS...
APPLETON, WI
wapl.com

Dodge County waste company fined $160,000

MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

radioplusinfo.com

11-21-22 hunter rescued from eldorado marsh

A deer hunter from Waupaca was rescued after capsizing his kayak in the Eldorado Marsh over the weekend. Shortly after 7:30am Saturday the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the hunter saying he was in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area. The Lamartine Fire Department was called and rescued the subject who was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac for treatment of hypothermia. The man said he was attempting to paddle upstream and as he was going over a patch of ice, the ice broke away, and the kayak capsized. He attempted to walk through the water back to the bridge, but once he realized how far he had to go and how cold the water was, he stopped to call 911. The water in the area he was in varies from knee to waste deep, with a muck bottom, which also hindered his efforts at self-rescue. The Sheriff’s Office, Lamartine Fire Department, City of Fond du Lac Fire Department Paramedics, and wardens from the Wisconsin DNR all responded to the scene for this rescue. The Wisconsin DNR will handle further follow up and investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WJFW-TV

One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident

UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
AMHERST, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says

MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.
radioplusinfo.com

11-21-22 high speed chase-fdl county

Nobody was injured, a passenger is in custody, and law enforcement is still looking for the driver of a car involved in a high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Fond du Lac County. The chase started Friday afternoon on Highway F in the town of Eden. At one point the vehicle left the road continuing through farm fields, and later in the village of Campbellsport driving across baseball diamonds near the high school prompting a short lockdown at the school. After the vehicle briefly stopped during the pursuit, a passenger, a 26 year old West Bend man, was arrested on drug charges and a probation violation. The driver was identified as a 31 year old Lomira man and the chase was terminated on Highway V north of Kewaskum. Multiple felony charges will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office against the driver and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

