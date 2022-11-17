Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
radioplusinfo.com
11-21-22 hunting fatality-green lake county
An 11 year old boy died in a hunting accident in Green Lake County. The DNR says the boy was accidentally shot in the chest Sunday morning in the town of Seneca. According to the DNR a 41 year old man tried to unload his gun while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The gun discharged striking the victim. The victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital where he died.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 172 in Brown County
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 172 at Bellevue Street. According to WisDOT, the crash is now cleared, and all lanes of traffic are now open to motorists. TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closed on WIS 172...
WBAY Green Bay
I-41 cleared after multiple accidents halt traffic
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All lanes are now cleared. Officials say multiple crashes have caused all lanes on I-41 northbound and southbound near Ballard Road in Appleton have closed due to crashes on both sides. Southbound detour: From I-41 South, take the ramp to WIS 441 Southbound. Continue on WIS...
Essential 2022 Holiday Planner for Fox Cities Families: 43 Events and Things to Do!
Twinkling lights, beautifully decorated Christmas trees, Santa, hot cocoa—we’re ready for it all. There are so many fun things to do around Appleton and the Fox Cities during the holiday season. Everything feels magical and festive; even ice skating and sledding are more fun in the holiday glow!
wapl.com
Dodge County waste company fined $160,000
MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
NBC26
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property. That’s when officers with...
radioplusinfo.com
11-21-22 hunter rescued from eldorado marsh
A deer hunter from Waupaca was rescued after capsizing his kayak in the Eldorado Marsh over the weekend. Shortly after 7:30am Saturday the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the hunter saying he was in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area. The Lamartine Fire Department was called and rescued the subject who was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac for treatment of hypothermia. The man said he was attempting to paddle upstream and as he was going over a patch of ice, the ice broke away, and the kayak capsized. He attempted to walk through the water back to the bridge, but once he realized how far he had to go and how cold the water was, he stopped to call 911. The water in the area he was in varies from knee to waste deep, with a muck bottom, which also hindered his efforts at self-rescue. The Sheriff’s Office, Lamartine Fire Department, City of Fond du Lac Fire Department Paramedics, and wardens from the Wisconsin DNR all responded to the scene for this rescue. The Wisconsin DNR will handle further follow up and investigation.
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
Judge sides with insurance company in Waukesha condo lawsuit
A judge ruled against the residents who lived in a Waukesha condominium facing the threat of collapse in December of 2021, displacing them from their homes.
WJFW-TV
One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident
UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says
MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.
Changing clothes and lives at the Community Giving Closet
The Community Giving Closet in Howard is for more than changing clothes. It's for changing lives, and the closet's founder knows this best.
Multiple crashes, road closures reported due to icy road conditions
Traffic is now cleared on I-41 near Fond du Lac. US 151 in Manitowoc County is now closed from County W to County J due to a crash.
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Kaukauna Community News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
radioplusinfo.com
11-21-22 high speed chase-fdl county
Nobody was injured, a passenger is in custody, and law enforcement is still looking for the driver of a car involved in a high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Fond du Lac County. The chase started Friday afternoon on Highway F in the town of Eden. At one point the vehicle left the road continuing through farm fields, and later in the village of Campbellsport driving across baseball diamonds near the high school prompting a short lockdown at the school. After the vehicle briefly stopped during the pursuit, a passenger, a 26 year old West Bend man, was arrested on drug charges and a probation violation. The driver was identified as a 31 year old Lomira man and the chase was terminated on Highway V north of Kewaskum. Multiple felony charges will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office against the driver and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
