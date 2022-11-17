Read full article on original website
Grand Marais State Bank informs public to watch out for scam solicitors
Scams, including identity theft, phishing, and digital fraud, are experiencing an upward trend nationwide. Recently the Federal Trade Commission reported a 70 percent increase in fraud between 2020 and 2021. Here in Minnesota, residents lose over $30 million to scams annually, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Minnesota’s...
Iowa county attorney allegedly intoxicated in courthouse
An investigation found the person in question to be 39-year-old County Attorney Amy Zenor, who was subsequently charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash
Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
