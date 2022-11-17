ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Nancy E Decrevel
3d ago

First...I'd like to say, being a cop , is way more dangerous...these days...and I thank the few that actually give a CRAP....NOT MANY WILL EVEN MAKE AN EFFORT TO WRITE A REPORT ...with THAT..being said.....it's even harder...when the judge...let's these criminals...rotate in and OUT...LIKE THEYVE JUST CHECKED Into To Jail ...to get apla e to hangout, use wifi, ...there are even MORE TOTAL MENTAL PEOPLE OUT THESE DAYS....I FOR ONE...DONT CARE TO KNOW, THESE KINDS OF DIRTBAGS..HOWEVER..I STUDY WILDLIFE....I won't do as much as I used too..for the Animals...I'm Disabled...and I've been the victim of multiple crimes ..only to be ROBBED BY THE D.O.T...and the cops, for my camera gear...and other valuables ....all on CAMERA....TOO

David Harper
3d ago

These kind of leftist mindsets should never be allowed to serve on any board or committee especially regarding " law enforcement " ...

WCTV

Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families

Dozens of soccer enthusiasts gathered at Proof Brewing Company Monday afternoon to watch the U.S. compete in the World Cup. Mayor Dailey, commissioners sworn back into office. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, along with commissioners Diane Williams-Cox and Jeremy Matlow were sworn back into office Monday after securing victories in their respective elections earlier this month.
WCTV

Man stabbed early Monday on West Georgia St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
WCTV

Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet. A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The...
WCTV

Tallahassee holds 5th annual Biz Kids Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s tiniest entrepreneurs took over the Bannerman Crossing Shopping center Sunday, showcasing their small businesses at the 5th annual Kid Biz Fair. “These are the future innovators of Tallahassee,” said Jessica Duncan, owner of Fun4TallyKids, which puts on the event. For some, it was...
WJHG-TV

One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Orlando man has been arrested after allegedly shoving a deputy and then fleeing. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., they pulled over a car on Interstate 10, east of Marianna. Deputies said during the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door, and sped away.
westorlandonews.com

Ben Crump Donates $50,000 at FAMU Law Classic Tailgate

On Saturday, November 19th, Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law is hosting the annual Classic Tailgate. This is an event for alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends to enjoy music, great food and fun before the Florida Classic game between FAMU and Bethune Cookman University. FAMU Law Dean...
WCTV

Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tallahassee, FL

Located between Jacksonville and Pensacola in the Northern Panhandle region of Florida,. in Leon County is the state's capital city. Although it may not be as well-known as some of Florida's other tourist destinations, Tallahassee has a lot to offer families looking for a fun vacation. From incredible historical tours...
WCTV

Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
