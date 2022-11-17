Anne Arundel Schools freeing up more bus routes

Anne Arundel County's Board of Education on Wednesday approved contracts for passenger vans to transport students with special needs to schools throughout the region.

The school system says that will free up buses to cover other routes for approximately 2,600 students who previously had no transportation to class.

One big difference between vans and buses, is that van drivers do not require a CDL.

The first 21 vans will be placed into service starting December 5, with the remaining three the following week.

Route details are still being finalized, however officials are looking into the possibility of using the newly available buses to provide round trip service to those students who currently only have one way transportation.

Families will be notified of any changes the week of November 28.

Although the van contracts expire at the end of this school year, the system is in the process of requesting bids for 40 vans next school year.