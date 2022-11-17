With 680 more votes for Thao counted, the City Councilwoman is narrowly leading Loren Taylor, pulling ahead of Taylor with 50.3% of the vote after ranked choice. “We are optimistic that our lead will hold and that Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland,” Thao’s campaign said in a statement; if elected into office, Thao has promised to uphold her campaign promises of addressing the city's violent crime rates, build more affordable housing, and find sustainable living spaces for Oakland's homeless population. [Oaklandside/Mercury News]

