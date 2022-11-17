Read full article on original website
SFist
Civil Rights Attorney Pamela Price Claims Victory as Alameda County's First Black District Attorney
Pamela Price has all but certainly been elected to the District Attorney's Office in Alameda County, becoming the first Black person to hold the job — beating out opponent Terry Wiley to take over from retiring DA Nancy O'Malley. And this means that all three of the only current Black DAs in California, all women, are in the Bay Area.
SFist
Sunday Links: Sheng Thao Ekes Out Razor-Thin Lead in Oakland Mayor's Race
With 680 more votes for Thao counted, the City Councilwoman is narrowly leading Loren Taylor, pulling ahead of Taylor with 50.3% of the vote after ranked choice. “We are optimistic that our lead will hold and that Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland,” Thao’s campaign said in a statement; if elected into office, Thao has promised to uphold her campaign promises of addressing the city's violent crime rates, build more affordable housing, and find sustainable living spaces for Oakland's homeless population. [Oaklandside/Mercury News]
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: SF LGBTQ Community Mourns With Colorado Springs
There was a candlelight vigil Sunday night in the Castro to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs the night before. Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted about the killings, saying, "Hate is taught." [Chronicle / KTVU]. The accused shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Great Dickens Christmas Fair Returns In Full Glory
Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for the street-racing crash that killed two parents in Redwood City three weeks ago. Kyle Harrison, 23, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy, both of Redwood City, are now in custody, and Harrison is believed to be the second driver in a race who fled the scene after the crash. [Chronicle]
SFist
Waymo Can Now Offer Driverless Taxi Rides In SF (But Can't Charge for Them)
Joining the likes of General Motors-owned Cruise, Waymo — the Alphabet-owned autonomous car company — is now permitted to give fully self-driven rides in San Francisco after months of testing with drivers behind the wheel. The approval of Waymo's driverless taxis comes at a time of some growing...
SFist
Saturday Links: First Train Leaves Central Subway Station Packed With People
Service officially started at SF's Central Subway station Saturday. A video captured and posted on Twitter by transportation reporter Jerold Chinn, showed other people, both on the train and on the station platform, unholstering their cellphones to document the historic moment. [Twitter]. A person was killed in a suspected freeway...
SFist
Bay Area Transit Planners Fret Over ’Doomsday Scenario’ of Service Cuts Amidst Plummeting Ridership
The possibility of “No weekend BART, bus lines cancelled” looms for BART, Muni, Caltrain and the ferries, according to a new report detailing these transit agencies’ plans for dealing with the “death spiral” of a looming fiscal cliff. Hey, did you go celebrate the opening...
SFist
San Francisco Police Arrest Eight Alleged Gang Members, Recover Stolen Property
SFPD announced police have detained eight individuals, all of whom are allegedly connected to a gang that has conducted a slew of crimes, including "shootings, armed robberies, and car burglaries" done around the Bay Area. According to KRON4, SFPD served seven different warrants this past Wednesday as part of an...
