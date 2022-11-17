ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Links: Sheng Thao Ekes Out Razor-Thin Lead in Oakland Mayor's Race

With 680 more votes for Thao counted, the City Councilwoman is narrowly leading Loren Taylor, pulling ahead of Taylor with 50.3% of the vote after ranked choice. “We are optimistic that our lead will hold and that Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland,” Thao’s campaign said in a statement; if elected into office, Thao has promised to uphold her campaign promises of addressing the city's violent crime rates, build more affordable housing, and find sustainable living spaces for Oakland's homeless population. [Oaklandside/Mercury News]
Day Around the Bay: Great Dickens Christmas Fair Returns In Full Glory

Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for the street-racing crash that killed two parents in Redwood City three weeks ago. Kyle Harrison, 23, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy, both of Redwood City, are now in custody, and Harrison is believed to be the second driver in a race who fled the scene after the crash. [Chronicle]
Saturday Links: First Train Leaves Central Subway Station Packed With People

Service officially started at SF's Central Subway station Saturday. A video captured and posted on Twitter by transportation reporter Jerold Chinn, showed other people, both on the train and on the station platform, unholstering their cellphones to document the historic moment. [Twitter]. A person was killed in a suspected freeway...
