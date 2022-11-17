Read full article on original website
American Millionaire Claims Jeffrey Epstein's Real Target Was Queen Elizabeth
Prince Andrew, Duke of York's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein continues to have a lasting impact on his reputation. According to The Guardian, the two are presumed to have met in the 1990s through Andrew's friend Ghislaine Maxwell , who was Epstein's then-girlfriend. In 2010, a tabloid photo of Andrew with Epstein in New York catalyzed Virginia Giuffre to publish her own 2001 photo with the prince, per Vanity Fair.
Why King Charles May Be Peeved With His Siblings Now
King Charles III hasn't been on the throne for long, but he's already making big moves to convey who's in his circle — and who's kicked out. Just last week, the king requested that his siblings — Anne, Princess Royal, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar — be added to the list of Counsellors of State (per Express). If granted, this would give Anne and Edward the right to stand in for the king when he's unavailable.
Why Royal Commentators Say Meghan And Harry's Latest Award Insults King Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, haven't had the easiest time with the media following their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020. Still, it's nothing new to them as there have been struggles throughout the couple's relationship. For Meghan, flack from the British media...
How The Kennedy Clan Plans To Honor Meghan And Harry For Standing Up To The Royal Family
Originally known as the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization honors inspiring individuals for their courage and determination to stand up for human rights across the world. Led by the late politician's daughter Kerry Kennedy, who is a human rights lawyer and activist, the organization "is united by a commitment to realize Robert Kennedy's dream of a more just and peaceful world." It holds many award ceremonies throughout the year, including the Book and Journalism Award, the Human Rights Award, and the Ripple of Hope Award.
Why Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Bracing Themselves For Their Netflix Series Debut
Netflix will soon release a docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — known to many in the UK as royal defectors — who left the crown to pursue a new life in the US. In September 2020, the celebrity couple signed a deal with the streamer for their company, Archewell Productions, to create exclusive programming for them (per The New York Times).
Letitia Wright Slams ‘Personal Baggage’ Story: ‘This Is Vile’
Black Panther star Letitia Wright snapped back at The Hollywood Reporter after it included her in an article about awards season prospects for those with “personal baggage.” “You’re all incredibly disrespectful. How dare you,” Wright addressed the publication in her Instagram story on Monday night with a screenshot of the article and headline: “How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances.” Wright was furious that her past transphobic and anti-vax comments, for which she has apologized, were compared in the story to accusations of abuse and sexual misconduct against men in the industry, including Will Smith and Brad Pitt. The...
Royal Expert Makes Startling Claim About Meghan Markle's Podcast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Although she no longer enjoys the official privileges of being a member of the British palace, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, does have one advantage that is normally denied to her in-laws. Senior royals live under a code of silence that restricts them from speaking their minds in public about many hot-button topics. Meghan, a private citizen living in the U.S., is free to express herself in media interviews and other outlets, though the royals may not necessarily be happy about what she says.
