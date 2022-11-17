That sick feeling of dread descended in the fourth quarter Saturday, as it has for so many Saturdays for so many years in Lincoln. The 389th consecutive sellout crowd in Memorial Stadium experienced something akin to a slow, agonizing demise. This death comes for one reason: on a cold, windy day with a two-score lead, precisely when the Cornhuskers most need to run the football effectively, they are utterly unable to do so.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO