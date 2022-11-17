ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury

Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury

Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12

Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer 2024 Colorado lineman

Nebraska became offer No. 7 for Fossil Ridge offensive lineman Gage Ginther on Saturday. The Fort Collins resident made the trek to Lincoln to catch the Huskers host Wisconsin for the final home game of the year. Ginther, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman, has the kind of mentality any college...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Tad Stryker: That Sinking Feeling

That sick feeling of dread descended in the fourth quarter Saturday, as it has for so many Saturdays for so many years in Lincoln. The 389th consecutive sellout crowd in Memorial Stadium experienced something akin to a slow, agonizing demise. This death comes for one reason: on a cold, windy day with a two-score lead, precisely when the Cornhuskers most need to run the football effectively, they are utterly unable to do so.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers bitten by Bulldogs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) -Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 21 points, but Nebraska fell behind early and was unable to recover in an 80-62 women’s basketball loss to Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers slipped to 2-2 while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Claim Navy Classic Title

Annapolis, Md. – Five wrestlers claimed individual titles to help the Nebraska wrestling team grab the individual title at the Navy Classic in Maryland on Saturday. This team title marks the Huskers' second all-time Navy Classic win and first since 1997. Individually, Boo Dryden (133), Brock Hardy (141), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174) and Silas Allred (197) won their respective weight classes.
LINCOLN, NE
