Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
NEW YORK STATE
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal

The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
NEW YORK STATE
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor

NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
MLB World Reacts To The 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot

It's that time of the year again. On Monday, Hall of Fame ballot tracker Ryan Thibodaux shared 2023's list of names in the running for a gold plaque in Cooperstown which features a number of new players and a former MVP with his final turn on the ballot. The MLB...
In Photos: Meet FOX World Cup Reporter Jenny Taft

For over a decade, Jenny Taft has been a rising star at FOX Sports. Taft, who is an integral part of the network's college football coverage, is also heavily involved in FOX's soccer coverage. Over the years, she has covered the FIFA men's and women's World Cup multiple times. Taft...
