Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Justin Verlander could reunite with notable former teammate?
Justin Verlander may be running it back with a former co-star … roughly a decade later. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the reigning AL Cy Young winner Verlander has spoken with the New York Mets about possibly signing with them. The two sides are said to have met over Zoom last week.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Yankees, Mets among ‘best fits’
The slugging ace has been vocal about his disappointment in Los Angeles Angels’ 73-89 record this year, which left him with “a rather negative impression of the season.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Since the Angels are unlikely to be contenders in 2023 and Ohtani...
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros have tendered contracts to all eligible players except for Josh James ahead of Friday's deadline.
NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
Asdrubal Cabrera Punches Carlos Castro to Set Off Massive Brawl
Asdrubal Cabrera clocked Carlos Castro to set off a brawl in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani is the 'Smartest' Player Phil Nevin Has Ever Been Around
Nevin was giving out the highest of praises to his superstar.
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major 2023 Rumor
NASCAR fans could be getting their wish answered for the 2023 season. According to the latest speculation, NASCAR is considering a significant change ahead of next season. "Rumor is @NASCAR is considering removing stage cautions at all road courses in 2023. I hope that's true. #NASCAR," one fan wrote. Is...
MLB World Reacts To The 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot
It's that time of the year again. On Monday, Hall of Fame ballot tracker Ryan Thibodaux shared 2023's list of names in the running for a gold plaque in Cooperstown which features a number of new players and a former MVP with his final turn on the ballot. The MLB...
Dodgers News: Andre Ethier Joins the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
The ballot for next year’s Hall of Fame election has been released, and there are plenty of players with ties to the Dodgers. The most notable, of course, is former Los Angeles outfielder Andre Ethier, who makes his debut on the ballot five years after his retirement after the 2017 season.
In Photos: Meet FOX World Cup Reporter Jenny Taft
For over a decade, Jenny Taft has been a rising star at FOX Sports. Taft, who is an integral part of the network's college football coverage, is also heavily involved in FOX's soccer coverage. Over the years, she has covered the FIFA men's and women's World Cup multiple times. Taft...
Yankees Player Attended Career Day At Son's School - In Full Uniform
In one of the most heartwarming stories you'll hear this week, Yankees catcher Jose Trevino showed up for Career Day at his son's school in full uniform. Trevino decided to go with the classic pinstripes for Career Day. He just finished his first season as a member of the Yankees.
