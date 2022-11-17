The USA is in the middle of a heated match against Wales to kick off their World Cup run, but the referees are making the game very hard for fans to enjoy. In the first 13 minutes of play, referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of Qatar issued two yellow cards, first to defender Sergino Dest and then to midfielder Weston McKennie. Both were a bit too questionable for some fans' liking.

13 HOURS AGO