USA Fans Are Furious With Referee On Monday Afternoon
The USA is in the middle of a heated match against Wales to kick off their World Cup run, but the referees are making the game very hard for fans to enjoy. In the first 13 minutes of play, referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of Qatar issued two yellow cards, first to defender Sergino Dest and then to midfielder Weston McKennie. Both were a bit too questionable for some fans' liking.
In Photos: Meet FOX World Cup Reporter Jenny Taft
For over a decade, Jenny Taft has been a rising star at FOX Sports. Taft, who is an integral part of the network's college football coverage, is also heavily involved in FOX's soccer coverage. Over the years, she has covered the FIFA men's and women's World Cup multiple times. Taft...
Argentina v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign with victory against Saudi Arabia in Group C? Join Daniel Harris
Video: Ref Might've Missed Huge Call In USA's Loss Today
The U.S. men's national team began the World Cup with a disappointing 1-1 draw Monday against Wales. Following a strong first half, the Americans lost the lead when Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick during the 82nd minute. Yet before Walker Zimmerman got called for a foul, the officials might have missed the ball going out of play.
Sports World Not Happy With Alexi Lalas On Sunday
Much of the World Cup audience is collectively rolling its eyes at former U.S. men's national team defender and current soccer analyst Alexi Lalas on Sunday. Lalas is sharing the FOX studio desk with Rob Stone and Clint Dempsey for Opening Night in Qatar, but its his commentary (and lack thereof) that's got people upset.
'Down to business' - Corry Evans says Sunderland Dubai trip is not just a holiday
Sunderland have gone away to focus on what they need to do, says the captain.
Video: U.S. Score Their First Goal Of The World Cup
The United States men's national team is officially on the board on Monday afternoon. USA took a 1-0 lead against Wales on Monday afternoon, with Christian Pulisic finding Tim Weah on a run up the field late in the first half. The Americans were on the attack for most of...
Sports World Is Furious With Walker Zimmerman's Mistake
Momentum can change in soccer on a dime and USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman might have cost his team everything with a mistake in today's World Cup opener against Wales. In the 80th minute, with the United States leading 1-0, Wales was pressing the attack in their box. With Wales star striker Gareth Bale trying to corral the ball, Zimmerman stuck his foot out and hit Bale in the leg, knocking him down and drawing the penalty.
