Harris County, GA

Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton. The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established. This incident...
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Investigation Bureau and several surrounding law enforcement agencies executed an operation that led to several arrests and multiple guns, drug and money seizures. According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the operation focused on areas where many complaints...
UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges

UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
Weapon taken from fifth grader at Creekside Intermediate School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a fifth-grade student at Creekside Intermediate School without incident, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. Classmates reported the weapon. Teachers, administration and the school resource officer, an employee with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), immediately took action to confiscate the […]
Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting on Glenwood Drive in Columbus leaves a teenager injured. According to the Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Columbus and left a 15-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to Piedmont Columbus ER to receive treatment for...
Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
Georgia man brings community together in a unique way at Chick-fil-A

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades.  George “Smitty” Smith is a native of Columbus, Georgia who began visiting the Chick-fil-A in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals […]
16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The Columbus Police Department released the following press release on the drive-by shooting. On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported […]
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
Auburn man convicted on U.S. Capitol Riot charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. At the […]
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
