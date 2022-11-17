Read full article on original website
WTVM
Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton. The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established. This incident...
WTVM
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one man dead. On Saturday, November 19, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment.
West Point Police investigating a residential shooting on Higgins Street
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, the West Point Police Department received a report about shots fired on Higgins Street in West Point, Georgia. According to authorities, several shots were fired inside a residence, and no one suffered any injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time, and West Point Police says there is […]
WTVM
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WTVM
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Investigation Bureau and several surrounding law enforcement agencies executed an operation that led to several arrests and multiple guns, drug and money seizures. According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the operation focused on areas where many complaints...
UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges
UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
Weapon taken from fifth grader at Creekside Intermediate School
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a fifth-grade student at Creekside Intermediate School without incident, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. Classmates reported the weapon. Teachers, administration and the school resource officer, an employee with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), immediately took action to confiscate the […]
WTVM
Columbus PD searching for missing 79-year-old with possible dementia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man. Police say Harold McBride was last seen on the 4500 block of Cusseta Road between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. McBride was wearing a brown hoodie with the...
Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
WTVM
15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting on Glenwood Drive in Columbus leaves a teenager injured. According to the Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Columbus and left a 15-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to Piedmont Columbus ER to receive treatment for...
WTVM
Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
West Point drive-by shooting kills one; GBI called in to assist investigation
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The West Point Police Department released images of the suspected vehicle and a press release on the shooting incident. November 18th, 2022 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point, GA in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and […]
wrbl.com
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
Georgia man brings community together in a unique way at Chick-fil-A
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a native of Columbus, Georgia who began visiting the Chick-fil-A in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals […]
16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The Columbus Police Department released the following press release on the drive-by shooting. On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported […]
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
Auburn man convicted on U.S. Capitol Riot charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. At the […]
WTVM
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
Fraudsters stopping innocent Georgians from getting prepaid government assistance
ATLANTA — Georgians whose $350 cash cards were locked up because of suspected fraud are still having trouble getting access to the cash nearly two months after the problems began. Georgia officials say they are trying to block these cards as quickly as possible when they suspect fraud. The...
WTVM
Police: Shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) investigates a shooting on Buena Vista Road. According to CPD, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business on the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. Officials say a male victim was shot in the thigh. The victim is...
