Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Discovery reveals 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible
A discovery at University of Limerick in Ireland has revealed for the first time that unconventional brain-like computing at the tiniest scale of atoms and molecules is possible. Researchers at University of Limerick's Bernal Institute worked with an international team of scientists to create a new type of organic material...
Phys.org
Research reveals the thinnest possible ladder steps made of distinct electric potentials
Tel Aviv University research reveals two-dimensional crystals exhibiting a unique control of distinct electric potential steps by sliding atomically thin layers against each other. The consecutive, ultimately thin, electrical switches reported are a highly desired resource for information technology and novel electro- and optomechanical applications. The research, now published in...
Phys.org
Scientists synthesize an analog of the Earth's most complex mineral in a laboratory
A team of scientists led by crystallographers from St Petersburg University has succeeded in synthesizing an analog of the Earth's most structurally complex mineral, ewingite, in a laboratory. The findings of the research are published in Materials. Ewingite is a mineral that was discovered in the mid-2010s in the abandoned...
Phys.org
Intense femtosecond light pulses in the mid-infrared for spectroscopic and technical applications
A new light source generates ultrashort infrared pulses at wavelengths around 12µm with previously unattained peak intensity and stability. First experiments in vibrational spectroscopy on water demonstrate the high potential of the system for applications. Ultrashort light pulses represent an important tool in basic research and have also found...
Phys.org
Observation of mechanical bound states in the continuum in an optomechanical microresonator
High-Q mechanical resonances are desired in many applications. The conventional wisdom relies on minimizing the size of the supporting structure of mechanical resonators, which renders the fabricated mechanical device fragile. To overcome this difficulty, scientists in China experimentally exploited mechanical bound states in the continuum for achieving high Q factors...
Phys.org
Mars: How we discovered two huge, unusual impact craters, and the secrets they unveil
Most of the worlds of our solar system are pockmarked with impact craters. These bear testament to the violence of the early days of the sun, when asteroids, comets and entire planets routinely collided with and annihilated each other. Our own moon was most likely formed by one of these...
Phys.org
Adaptations across scales: Scientists learn how the horseshoe crab sees through its cuticle lenses
The primitive compound eyes of a horseshoe crab are one the largest to be found in nature. In contrast to many insects and spiders that build their eyes from glassy proteins, the horseshoe crab uses cuticle, the same material that builds its skin and legs. An international team led by...
Phys.org
Scientists estimate the weight of two giant extinct amphibians
A team of Australian scientists led by UNSW Sydney paleontologist Lachlan Hart has calculated the body mass of two ancient amphibians. The last of the temnospondyls—amphibians that look more like crocodiles—became extinct during the Cretaceous period, about 120 million years ago, after thriving on Earth for more than 200 million years.
Phys.org
Studying the impacts of glacial flour on ecosystems
The meltwater from glaciers carries thousands of tiny rock fragments into the sea. Using a special camera, researchers at the University of Oldenburg can make these mineral particles visible in all their diversity—and investigate their impact on ecosystems. Dr. Jochen Wollschläger is studying a fascinating collage. Photos of more...
Phys.org
Cooling nanoparticles simultaneously independently of their electric charge
Over the past forty years, physicists have learned to cool increasingly large objects down to temperatures close to the absolute zero: atoms, molecules and, more recently, also nanoparticles consisting of billions of atoms. Whereas one can cool atoms with laser light alone, up to now nanoparticles needed to have an electric charge and had to be manipulated using electric fields for optimal cooling.
Phys.org
Researchers report new technique to measure the fine structure constant
The fine structure constant is one of the most important natural constants of all. At TU Wien, a remarkable way of measuring it has been found—it shows up as a rotation angle. One over 137: This is one of the most important numbers in physics. It is the approximate...
Phys.org
Ice Age temperatures and precipitation reconstructed from earthworm granules
Scientists from an international research project led by Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) have applied a new method to reconstruct past climate. As they report in the current issue of Communications Earth & Environment, they have determined temperatures and precipitation during the last Ice Age, which peaked about 25,000 years ago, by analyzing earthworm granules.
Phys.org
Exploring the deep: Drones offer new ways to monitor sea floor
Measuring the position and topography of the Earth's crust is critical for understanding earthquake risk. Now, researchers led by the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo have developed a novel method for monitoring the position of the seafloor with a drone-based observation device that could revolutionize oceanographic observation.
Phys.org
Astrophysicists chronicle the history of mathematical cosmology
RUDN University astrophysicists have gathered the most important discoveries of modern cosmology from 1917 to our time. The collected data became an introduction to Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A in two parts: from 1917 to 1980 and from 1980 to our time. Cosmology, the science of the properties...
Phys.org
A closer look at the dynamics of the p-Laplacian Allen–Cahn equation
In the past few decades, the use of phase field-modeling equations for mathematical modeling has progressed. Phase separation has been studied extensively in thermodynamics and materials engineering, but the biological field has also begun to take an interest in this phenomenon. The Allen–Cahn equation (AC equation) is one such reaction-diffusion...
Phys.org
Connectivity of 3D structures in tissues provides metrics for organ development
Organs in the human body have complex networks of fluid-filled tubes and loops. They come in different shapes, and their three-dimensional structures are differently connected to each other, depending on the organ. During the development of an embryo, organs develop their shape and tissue architecture out of a simple group of cells. It has been challenging to understand how shape and the complex tissue network arise during organ development.
Phys.org
Charged porphyrins: The key to investigating the properties of stacked ion pairs
Ions are created when an atom or molecule either loses or gains electrons, thus gaining a charge. When two oppositely charged ions are combined, it can lead to the creation of an ion pair. The influence of different ion pairs on the physical properties of the material they are present in has been widely studied as it can lead to the creation of new functional electronic materials.
Phys.org
Spy satellites, weather radars, and drones used to find new strewn field of meteorites
A field team led by Professor Andy Tomkins from the School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment at Monash University has found the largest meteorite strewn field in Australia since the famous Murchison meteorite fall in 1969. On July 31, 2013, U.S. Department of Defense satellites picked up an unusually large...
Phys.org
Fluxonium qubits bring the creation of a quantum computer closer
Russian scientists from University of Science and Technology MISIS and Bauman Moscow State Technical University were one of the first in the world to implement a two-qubit operation using superconducting fluxonium qubits. Fluxoniums have a longer life cycle and a greater precision of operations, so they are used to make longer algorithms. An article on research that brings the creation of a quantum computer closer to reality has been published in npj Quantum Information.
Phys.org
Microlaser chip adds new dimensions to quantum communication
Researchers at Penn Engineering have created a chip that outstrips the security and robustness of existing quantum communications hardware. Their technology communicates in "qudits," doubling the quantum information space of any previous on-chip laser. Liang Feng, Professor in the Departments of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) and Electrical Systems and...
Comments / 0