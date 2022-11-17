ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Student Loans: 2019 Forgiveness Lawsuit Settled and $6 Billion Awarded

By Selena Fragassi
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196Lja_0jEgyS4O00

While the Biden Administration’s sweeping student loan forgiveness program is still blocked after a Texas federal court judge declared it “illegal” last week, there has been some traction in a separate but related case.

Student Loans: Will Biden Extend Repayment Pause as Relief Program Is Blocked?

Discover: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Late Wednesday, Nov. 16, federal Judge William Alsup moved to approve a settlement in an ongoing lawsuit related to the Borrower Defense program. It will award a total of $6 billion to 200,000 borrowers of federal student loan funding.

The class action case, Sweet vs. Cardona (formerly Sweet vs. DeVos), was first filed in 2019 when Donald Trump was president. It accuses the Education Department during his term (led by former Secretary Betsy DeVos) of “failing to process their Borrower Defense to Repayment applications,” reports Business Insider. Of course, that position is now held by Miguel Cardona, hence the change in the case’s name.

The Borrower Defense program was first instituted by the government in late 2016, per Inside Higher Ed, allowing borrowers who believed they were “defrauded” by their college or university the chance to file for having their student loans dismissed.

Save for Your Future

As noted by Forbes, claimants were able to seek federal student loan cancelation if they could prove they “were misled into enrolling or remaining enrolled at an institution through misrepresentations or false promises about key aspects of their program.” That might have been related to job prospects, the admissions process or transferring credits from previous schools where they were enrolled.

However, the class-action lawsuit came after Trump’s administration had delayed or denied eligible applications without cause, and because it was never settled, it carried over into the Biden era once he took office in 2021.

This week’s ruling approving the settlement offered by the current White House (originally introduced in June) is being hailed as a “landmark” decision, says Forbes as it’s one of the biggest agreements to date awarding refunds and cancelation to student loan holders.

“This order finds all class members, including our named plaintiffs, have properly asserted a real and concrete injury arising from the Secretary’s [DeVos] alleged unlawful handling of their borrower-defense claims,” Alsup stated regarding his decision. “The injury is two-fold. The Secretary’s improper delay and suspension of processing claims for debt relief has directly led to a specific economic injury to each class member. Unlawful delay of debt relief results in clear monetary harm.”

Save for Your Future

Under this latest provision, anyone who filed a Borrower Defense application by June 22 of this year and attended one of the 12 institutions deemed by the government as fraudulent will be getting money back.

As well, 64,000 additional applicants who did not attend the 12 culpable institutions but have a solid case filed, will have their paperwork looked at and approved or denied on a rolling basis with strict deadlines; if the government doesn’t meet these key dates, the borrower will also have full loan relief or refunds.

An advocacy group, Project on Predatory Student Lending says on their website, “Within one year of the effective date of the settlement agreement, these class members will have their outstanding loans relating to these schools fully discharged and will receive refunds of any amounts they previously paid the federal government toward those loans.” They also note that applicable borrowers will see repairs to any damaged credit reports because of the roadblocks with the program.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Save for Your Future

This week’s settlement approval has no bearing on President Biden’s 2022 program to offer student loan relief to up to 45 million Americans through one-time payments of $10,000 ($20,000 for Pell Grant holders). However, there is hope that the latest court ruling in favor of borrowers could sway the latest program to be ultimately approved.

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

About the Author

Selena Fragassi joined GOBankingRates.com in 2022, adding to her 15 years in journalism with bylines in Spin, Paste, Nylon, Popmatters, The A.V. Club, Loudwire, Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Magazine and others. She currently resides in Chicago with her rescue pets and is working on a debut historical fiction novel about WWII. She holds a degree in fiction writing from Columbia College Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0jEgyS4O00

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Comments / 8

Crystal
3d ago

WHO'S FAULT IS IT YOU applied for & accepted a loan that YOU cannot afford to pay back? WHO'S FAULT IS IT YOU majored in some foolishness that YOU cannot find a career in? WHO'S FAULT IS IT?????

Reply(2)
2
Related
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
msn.com

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Like millions of student-loan borrowers, Kjerstin Laine is in loan-relief limbo. For Laine, a 30-year-old who has over $110,000 in student debt, the $20,000 in forgiveness she's set to get from President Joe Biden's plan is just a drop in the bucket. As a first-generation college student whose debt has shaped the trajectory of her career, she fears her balance will balloon even more after pandemic-era payment pauses end and interest starts accruing again.
MSNBC

Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error

At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Badger Project

Ron Johnson joins all Senate Republicans to block bill aimed at disclosing big political donors’ identities

COVID prevented Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a cosponsor of the DISCLOSE Act, from voting. A bill that would close loopholes which allow big political donors to remain anonymous failed in the Senate last month on a party-line vote. The bill needed 60 votes to clear the hurdle of the filibuster to advance, but was blocked 49-49 by Republicans. Every Democrat present voted in favor of the bill.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hays Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
215K+
Followers
15K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy