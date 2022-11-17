ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal to Start Selling Ads With New Currencies, Plots Peacock Ad Expansion

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IESyG_0jEgyOmi00

NBCUniversal is doubling down on its push to transform the TV sales business, revealing a series of updates on its progress, including a plan — with marketers on board — to transact on a new measurement currency, in a shift from Nielsen’s decades-long run.

The company has formed a measurement innovation forum, with GM, T-Mobile, Pepsico, State Farm and Marriott among those signing on to transact with the company through new currencies.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“We’ve gotten the whole industry to start to align around a similar framework where we now are zeroing in on a set of new currency providers, ranging from iSpot to VideoAmp to ComScore,” says Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer for global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. “And most if not all of them are going to be currency-ready as we head into the next upfront cycle for various parts of the measurement container.”

The currency push has been a long time coming for the company, which, like its peers, has been frustrated by the slow pace of change at Nielsen (the measurement firm remains a partner to NBCU, and continues to provide its panel-based data).

But the company also continues to push forward with its digital video advertising efforts, which are centered around NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. While the streaming service is smaller than many rivals (it now has more than 15 million subscribers ), executives at the company have touted efforts to drive more ad value from the platform through a number of initiatives.

Among them is a plan to launch a self-serve advertising platform that will be much more accessible to smaller brands and advertisers, who are not in the marketplace with multi-million dollar ad buys.

“In the past, television was the domain of maybe 1000 to 2000 marketers,” Bhatia told The Hollywood Reporter in an Interview. “We have a whole ecosystem of other marketers that are direct to consumer brands, e-commerce brands, performance marketers, local businesses, that buy media because they obviously need to drive their business, but they measure it in a different way. And they need a lower entry point. And they need tools and capabilities that are more self serve.”

“We wanted to basically lower the barrier of adoption and make it as easy as possible for you to go live with advertising and streaming,” he adds. “We’re in beta testing right now. We’ll start to roll that out as we go into 2023.”

The company also plans to roll out new ad formats, including a sports-focused format that will let a brand sponsor highlights of games in progress, for viewers that turn the game on after it’s already started.

The company also announced that its next developer conference, One23, will be held Feb. 16, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer: As Streaming Giants Evolve Their Business, It’s Time to Rethink Talent Deals

As Netflix emerged, we all applauded the innovation it brought. For creators and talent, it was new and refreshing. No advertising to interrupt the flow of the programs. Full-season orders to allow you to tell a complete story. No ratings or opening box office to torment. But all of this came with a significant trade-off: premium up-front fees for creators in place of true ownership and participation in the long-term upside of success. The rest of the streamers followed suit. They, too, insisted on owning 100 percent, and it seemed a fair bargain. Create content for an ad-free, exclusive global platform...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Iger In Line for $27M Payday as CEO Under New Disney Contract

Disney CEO Bob Iger — back for the second time as chief executive of the entertainment giant — will be compensated handsomely for returning to the job. According to a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission, Iger will receive a compensation package valued at $27 million each of the 2 years — though the actual number could be higher or lower, depending on the company’s performance and stock price. More from The Hollywood ReporterInside the Disney Board's Decision to Swap BobsKareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era StructureBob Iger Returns as Hero in Waiting to Save a...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elton John Takes Final Bow at Dodger Stadium With Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Fireworks and a Message to His Fans: “Be Kind to Each Other”

The year was 1975. Elton John, backed by a barrage of No. 1 albums and hit singles, hit Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for back-to-back sold-out shows. The concerts became legendary in pre-viral times, thanks to an electric set from John, then 28, who tickled the ivories and roared into the microphone while dressed in a shimmering Bob Mackie-designed Dodgers uniform, blue sequined baseball cap and oversized white glasses. John was the first act to perform at the stadium since the Beatles in 1966, and a superstar was born. “In October, 1975, no one was bigger than Elton John. He was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Stock Jumps as Wall Street Cheers Return of Bob Iger “Magic,” Predicts “Strategic Redirection”

Wall Street analysts and investors welcomed Bob Iger back as the CEO of the Walt Disney Co. after Sunday’s surprise news that the Hollywood conglomerate’s former head would return to replace Bob Chapek. And experts have already started discussing possible strategic changes that he could usher in. Disney shares, in pre-market trading on Monday, were up 9.3 percent at $100.29 as of 7 a.m. ET. The stock had hit a 52-week low of $86.28 earlier this month. As of Friday’s market close, it had fallen about 40 percent so far this year. Disney shares were up 9.3 percent at $100.35 as...
The Hollywood Reporter

Arrest Made in Attack Following Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium

One suspect has been arrested following an attack outside L.A.’s Dodger Stadium after an Elton John concert this past Thursday. The attack involved alleged battery and vandalism and resulted in one of two victims being treated and released from a local hospital the night of the incident, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind JoJo Siwa's 'Rocketman'-Inspired Look at Elton John's Dodger Stadium Farewell ConcertA Helicopter, 28 Cameras and an 11 p.m. Curfew: Ben Winston on How Producers Pulled Off Elton John's Dodger Stadium Live StreamElton John Takes Final Bow at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

George Lois, Icon of Ads and Magazine Covers Who Popularized the Catchphrase ‘I Want My MTV,’ Dies at 91

George Lois, the hard-selling, charismatic advertising man and designer who fashioned some of the most daring magazine images of the 1960s and popularized such catchphrases and brand names as “I Want My MTV” and “Lean Cuisine,” has died. He was 91. Lois’ son, the photographer Luke Lois, said he died “peacefully” Friday at his home in Manhattan.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason David Frank, 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Star, Dead at 49Robert Clary, Corporal LeBeau on 'Hogan's Heroes,' Dies at 96Bill Treusch, New York-Based Manager for Sissy Spacek, Christopher Walken and Many Others, Dies at 80 Nicknamed the “Golden Greek” and later (to...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Making of ‘She Said’: “We All Felt We Didn’t Want to Give Harvey Any More Airtime”

There’s a photo of the moment right before The New York Times published its very first story about Harvey Weinstein’s systemic sexual harassment. Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor are there, along with their editors at the newspaper. They’re gathered around a computer, giving the story one last read and waiting to press the button that would change not just Hollywood, but the world, sparking a movement that would leap from country to country. The second that She Said screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz saw the picture, with a composition that’s sort of Washington Crossing the Delaware meets The Last Supper, she knew...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Black Friday Travel Deals on Luggage, Flights, Hotels and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re booking long flights to extravagant getaways or low-key summer road trips, now’s an opportune time to upgrade your luggage. Some of the best Black Friday sales promise up to 70% off on travel essentials, including the best carry-ons, office-ready backpacks, toiletry bags, laptop carryalls and more, and many retailers have already rolled out major markdowns ahead of the holiday shopping weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterThese Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals on Beauty, Gifts, Fashion,...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Violent Night’ Star David Harbour Talks His Warrior-Like Santa and How the MCU Mostly Made Up for ‘Hellboy’

David Harbour knows full well that a violent Santa Claus is the main draw in Tommy Wirkola’s Violent Night, but he believes that the film’s heart is what makes the whole enterprise work. The film, which arrives Dec. 2, begins with Harbour’s Santa in a state of disarray. He drinks too much, mainly because he’s disenchanted by the world’s greed and its effect on Christmas. He even contemplates giving up the reins until a hostage situation presents itself while he’s dropping off presents at the Lightstone family estate. As the film goes along, the audience gets various looks at Santa’s rather...
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside the Disney Board’s Decision to Swap Bobs

The day after Disney shocked Hollywood by unceremoniously dispatching Bob Chapek as CEO, sources with ties to the company say discontent among some board members had been building to the point that there was discussion about replacing Chapek as far back as the directors’ late June meeting in Florida. At that time, sources say, some on the board wanted to replace Chapek and appoint one of their own, Nike chairman Mark Parker, as interim CEO while conducting a search for a new permanent leader. But a source says Parker declined the role even as the idea arose more than once. Aside from...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Trent Reznor on Desire to Bail on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: “We Don’t Need the Arrogance of the Billionaire Class”

“Embarrassment,” offers Trent Reznor when asked for his take on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The Nine Inch Nails frontman and Oscar-winning composer (with longtime partner Atticus Ross) has a sizable 1.6 million following, even if he doesn’t tweet all that much. Nonetheless, he’s ready to say goodbye for good. More from The Hollywood ReporterCBS News "Resuming Its Posting" on Twitter After Pause Over Security ConcernsElon Musk Restores Donald Trump's Twitter Account After Online PollTwitter Reinstates Accounts From Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come...
The Hollywood Reporter

Harrison Ford Will Be De-Aged to Fight Nazis in ‘Indy 5’

“It’s not the years, it’s the mileage” moaned a weary Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. Four decades later, there have been a lot more years, and a lot of mileage, on 80-year-old Ford. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Teaser Trailer Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren ReleasedHarrison Ford's 'Yellowstone' Prequel, '1923,' Gets Premiere DateHarrison Ford Joining 'Captain America 4' So for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film director James Mangold (who took over helming the franchise from Steven Spielberg) has concocted a sequence where viewers will be able to experience Ford/Indy back in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Iger’s Return Rallies Disney Stock as Wall Street Shows Cautious Optimism

Shares of Disney closed at $97.57 Monday, up six percent from the previous trading day, after the surprise announcement that Bob Iger would return to the company as CEO.  The share price reflects the largely positive sentiment on Wall Street to Iger, as investors look to the veteran executive to make a series of decisive actions to help turnaround the company, with a particular eye to Disney’s potential buyout of Comcast’s stake in Hulu. Analysts say this is likely the easiest early action Iger can take, as some caution that the returning CEO may face challenges in undoing several of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Iger Returns as Hero in Waiting to Save a Battered Disney

While top executives Dana Walden and Craig Erwich were expecting to spend their Sunday evening enjoying the AMAs followed by the Elton John farewell concert at Dodger Stadium, the stunning news that Bob Iger was returning as CEO of Disney while Bob Chapek was out shot through Hollywood like a thunderbolt (both Walden and Erwich tellingly disappeared from the AMAs just before a company-wide email went out to Disney employees). Insiders say few even at the highest levels knew the announcement was coming. It was an ultimate triumph for Iger, though of course he inherits the same vexing problems plaguing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside Adele’s First Las Vegas Residency Concert: Jitters, Apologies and a Shout-Out to ‘The Walking Dead’

Tears, apologies, screaming fans, a Céline Dion shout-out and 30-plus minutes of banter punctuated the long-awaited two-hour opening performance of “Weekends With Adele” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Even before she took the stage of The Colosseum at exactly 8:15 p.m. on Friday night, it had been a monumental week for Adele, who received seven Grammy nominations. But onstage she revealed the biggest event for her will come Sunday because it’s the finale of her favorite show, The Walking Dead.More from The Hollywood ReporterJa Rule Talks Vibes Concert Series, Fyre Fest's Billy McFarland, DMX and Increasing Violence in Hip-HopColin Farrell,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Governors Awards: Oscar Hopefuls Return in Huge Numbers as Academy Event Turns 13

One season ago, the Omicron surge of COVID forced the Academy’s Governors Awards to be postponed until the Friday before Oscars Sunday, outside of the pre-Oscar nomination voting window in which it traditionally is held, and virtually nobody but the honorees and their table guests were in attendance. The ceremony at which special Oscars are presented returned to that window on Saturday night for its 13th edition, and — surprise, surprise! — just about every person who has a prayer of landing a nom found their way to the Fairmont Century Plaza’s ballroom — to celebrate honorees Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Thunderbird Entertainment Sees Proxy Fight With Activist Investor Heat Up

Producer Thunderbird Entertainment, which backs multiple projects filming in Vancouver for U.S. studios and streamers, has dismissed a proxy fight heating up with activist investor Voss Capital. “Thunderbird believes this proxy fight is a waste of time, energy and resources,” the company, led by CEO Jennifer Twiner McCarron, said in a statement on Thursday after delaying its annual shareholders meeting from Dec. 6 until early 2023. The Canadian producer added that Texas-based Voss Capital, which has a 13.3 percent stake in Thunderbird, was “mistaken” in arguing shareholder value could be unlocked by putting the company up for sale.More from The Hollywood...
The Hollywood Reporter

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Say New Production Company Aims for “More Equitable” Talent Experience

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck say they plan to give freedom and profit-sharing back to artists — from writers and directors to costume designers and editors — with their newly launched production company Artists’ Equity. The duo spoke about their plans for the new company, which follows the closing of their previous Pearl Street production firm, in an interview with The New York Times published Sunday. The independent production company arrives after Damon and Affleck “obtained a minimum of $100 million in financing from investment firm RedBird Capital Partners,” with Affleck and Damon committing their own “unknown amount of capital.”More...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Leads, ‘The Menu’ and ‘The Chosen’ Feast While ‘She Said’ Starves

There’s major drama happening at the pre-Thanksgiving box office. As expected, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed atop the chart in its second weekend with a relatively sturdy $67.3 million for a 10-day domestic total of $288 million. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole had hoped to clear $70 million in its sophomore outing but fell a bit more than expected, or 63 percent. Globally, its gross stands at $546 million.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Where the Sequel's Box Office Drop Ranks in the MCU Universe'The Menu' Director Mark Mylod Wanted Film to "Explore an Artist in...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy