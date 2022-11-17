Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz youngest man to win World Cup speed skating race

Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz is now the youngest man alive to win an individual World Cup race in history.

The 18-year-old who TMJ4 covered when he competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics won the 1,500-meter race in Stavanger, Norway - beating Canada's Connor Howe. Stolz's time came in at 1 minute, 44.891 seconds, according to NBC Sports.

“I didn’t know how anything was going to be. I had no expectations going into the race," Stolz told local media after the race.

NBC A 17-year-old speed skater from Kewaskum is headed to the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Last winter season, Stolz broke the junior world records for the 500-meter and the 1,000-meter races to become the third youngest American Olympic male speed skater in history. Stolz finished 13th and 14th respectively, as TMJ4 reported during our special Olympics coverage.

Watch TMJ4's Lance Allen's story with Stolz back in April of 2022 , after he finished competing in the 2021 Winter Olympics.

TMJ4 Jordan Stolz and TMJ4's Lance Allan

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip