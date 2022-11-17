The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0) look to close out their first undefeated regular season since 2010 at home against the Iowa State Cyclones (4-7, 1-7). Kickoff is Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium and will be broadcast on FOX. Below, we'll break down TCU's final regular season opponent, including what fans can expect from the matchup.

