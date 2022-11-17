Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Frankenmuth Waterpark Will Soon Become the Largest in the State
The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth has announced a massive expansion. Frankenmuth will soon be home to the largest indoor waterpark in the state. The Bavarian Inn Lodge has announced a major expansion project that is expected to break ground on December 13th. Currently, the indoor waterpark at the Bavarian...
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
Santa Will Arrive In Linden, MI During Beloved Frosty Parade & Fireworks
Michigan's holiday season is usually brutally cold which keeps many towns in Genesee County & Mid-Michigan from even thinking about hosting a holiday parade. I mean, we can't all live in Frankenmuth where they have a heated "sleigh" on the weekends for shopping... and those fancy heated sidewalks. When is...
Popular Grand Blanc Mexican Restaurant Opening Second Location
A popular Grand Blanc restaurant will soon be opening a second location. After multiple rumors and speculation, we now know exactly what will be opening in the former Sushi Land restaurant on Hill Road in Flint Township. Spoiler alert, it is not another sushi place. This past September the exterior of the building was repainted. At the time I thought a new sign had been put up. Nope, it was the same old Sushi Land sign.
The Tavern Kitchen & Bar coming to Fenton next month
FENTON, MI - The anticipation is finally over. Foodies around Fenton are gearing up for the opening of The Tavern Kitchen & Bar, located at 3600 Owen Road.
If the Rumors Are True, Costco is Coming to Grand Blanc in 2023
Rumors of Grand Blanc getting a Costco Wholesale store have been circulating for years. Back in September, we told you about one of the many rumors. A man said that while he and his wife were shopping at a Costco somewhere in Michigan, the cashier told them they were planning to put a Costco in Grand Blanc.
Michigan's largest indoor water park is coming to Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth is known for its year-round holiday festivities, but it will soon also be known for having the state's largest indoor water park. Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is one of the biggest Bavarian-themed resorts in the U.S. Its new $80-million expansion will add over 100,000 square feet to its indoor water park and family entertainment center.
Help Those in Need With a Visit to Grand Blanc’s Santa’s Farm
Santa & Mrs. Claus will once again be making children smile this holiday season when they welcome visitors to their Grand Blanc farm. Not only will they be spreading joy to kids of all ages, but they'll be helping those in need at the same time. Again this year, Santa...
swmichigandining.com
Olvera’s BBQ
We were in Midland for a figure skating competition a few weeks ago. It was the last individual competition of the year and almost all of L’s coach’s skaters made the trip over for this event. To celebrate a successful season, L’s coach wanted to go out for dinner with everyone after the competition.
Bill’s Party Store in Saginaw up for sale after 60 years
SAGINAW, MI — An iconic Saginaw party store has been listed for sale after six decades in business. Bill’s Party Store, located at 2422 Mackinaw St., and the house next door are listed jointly for a total asking price of $109,900. Real Estate Agent Elaine Kingry of Century...
Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run
There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
Genesee County Woman Getting Famous For Epic Holiday Charcuterie Boards
Creative food displays for holiday parties are a family favorite and great way to up your dinner party hosting game. So many themes are possible between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations. Even big games and birthday themed events during the holidays can get a charcuterie food treatment. What is...
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
5 suspects smash-and-grab at Michigan jewelry store
TROY, MI – Police are looking for five suspects after a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store in Michigan on Thursday, Nov. 17, authorities said. Around 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Troy police officers were called to Elias Diamonds at the Oakland Mall for a reported burglary, WDIV Local 4 reports. Five...
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. Of course,...
Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?
Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Peek inside an Ann Arbor penthouse loft with a view of Michigan Stadium
ANN ARBOR, MI – A two-story loft at the edge of Ann Arbor’s Old West side is on the market, offering panoramic views of downtown and Michigan Stadium for just shy of $1.3 million. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts brings modern appointments to complement a former auto factory’s...
WNEM
Military-grade explosives found inside a car door, according to police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Military-grade explosives -- discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Police think they may know where the explosives came from. Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a vehicle door purchased by a...
US 103.1
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0