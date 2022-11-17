ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

US 103.1

Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Popular Grand Blanc Mexican Restaurant Opening Second Location

A popular Grand Blanc restaurant will soon be opening a second location. After multiple rumors and speculation, we now know exactly what will be opening in the former Sushi Land restaurant on Hill Road in Flint Township. Spoiler alert, it is not another sushi place. This past September the exterior of the building was repainted. At the time I thought a new sign had been put up. Nope, it was the same old Sushi Land sign.
GRAND BLANC, MI
swmichigandining.com

Olvera’s BBQ

We were in Midland for a figure skating competition a few weeks ago. It was the last individual competition of the year and almost all of L’s coach’s skaters made the trip over for this event. To celebrate a successful season, L’s coach wanted to go out for dinner with everyone after the competition.
MIDLAND, MI
US 103.1

Flint Nostalgia Returns: Delicious Food Back For Limited Run

There's nothing like a fast-food menu item you loved as a kid, making a return. No, I don't mean the 27th return of the McDonald's McRib or Breakfast Bagel. Not Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza (the original was way better). Not the Wendy's Pretzel Pub Burger or even the Starbuck's Eggnog Latte.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting

The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 suspects smash-and-grab at Michigan jewelry store

TROY, MI – Police are looking for five suspects after a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store in Michigan on Thursday, Nov. 17, authorities said. Around 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Troy police officers were called to Elias Diamonds at the Oakland Mall for a reported burglary, WDIV Local 4 reports. Five...
TROY, MI
US 103.1

Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?

Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Military-grade explosives found inside a car door, according to police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Military-grade explosives -- discovered in a salvaged car door and police now thanking the Flint resident who alerted them. Police think they may know where the explosives came from. Law enforcement is investigating after military-grade explosives were found inside a vehicle door purchased by a...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

