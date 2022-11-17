Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern Kentucky as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Help will remain available, the agency said. The centers...
thelevisalazer.com
STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS
FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
Beshear: Kentucky State Police pay raise is working
As 38 new cadets officially became Kentucky State Troopers, Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the pay these new troopers will receive.
wkyufm.org
Somerset mayor joining crowded GOP primary field for Kentucky Governor
The mayor of Somerset is joining an already crowded field of Republican candidates for Kentucky governor. Alan Keck is holding an event Monday night at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Somerset where he’s officially announcing his candidacy. But a gubernatorial campaign website for Keck is already online. Keck was...
kentuckytoday.com
Wisconsin's projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates, according to a report released Monday by Gov. Tony Evers' administration. That means Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature will have an even larger pot...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs
Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs. ASHLAND, Ky., November 17, 2022 – Kentucky Power-funded home energy assistance programs provide financial aid to families in need of help with wintertime electric bills. Applications for HEART, Home Energy Assistance in Reduced Temperatures (HEART), are now being accepted by Community Action groups, which administer these programs through their regional agencies. Applications for THAW, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will be accepted starting January 9.
wymt.com
Plans for Corbin farmers market pavilion back on track following delay
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin farmers market vendors will soon have a permanent place to gather and sell their goods. Representatives from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, the Whitley County Extension Office and other organizations, broke ground on the new pavilion earlier this year. The plan was then paused...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
kentuckytoday.com
Operation CARE begins Wednesday for KSP
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police will be participating in Operation CARE Nov. 23-27 to promote highway safety during the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday period. Operation CARE, which stands for “Collision Awareness and Reduction Efforts,” will focus on DUI enforcement, although seat belt use and distracted driving will...
Wave 3
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
wpsdlocal6.com
"Hiding in Plan Sight," KSP Lieutenant hopes to shed new light on opioid epidemic, overdoses in KY
PADUCAH — Lieutenant Dean Patterson of the Kentucky State Police will be leading a presentation to help shed light on the opioid epidemic at the McCracken County Public Library in January. According to a release from the library, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Street Drugs of the 21st Century" will...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID levels mostly green in majority of state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data...
wymt.com
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 2008, Marco Chapman executed for murdering 2 Kentucky children
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — When Marco Chapman was executed on Nov. 21, 2008, it was the first execution in Kentucky in nearly a decade. The 37-year-old died by lethal injection after being convicted of murder two children and attacking their mother and sister in Gallatin County back in 2002.
fox56news.com
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening
Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Winchester serves those who served the...
wymt.com
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
WLWT 5
How easy will it be for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana? A look at laws in neighbor states
Despite a new order making it legal to possess, there will be challenges for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky and therefore, isn't sold there. But new executive action allows people with certain conditions to have a small amount of it as long...
WKYT 27
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
WLWT 5
KY governor's executive order allowing medical marijuana faces pushback
A move aimed at easing pain for Kentuckians is causing headaches for some lawmakers. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing people who meet certain medical requirements to use a certain amount of medical marijuana for treatment. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. "You...
wymt.com
Beshear proposes big changes after riots hurt multiple people at juvenile detention centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. “What they are going to see from me is somebody actively involved who wants to make...
