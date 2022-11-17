ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern Kentucky as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Help will remain available, the agency said. The centers...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS

FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Somerset mayor joining crowded GOP primary field for Kentucky Governor

The mayor of Somerset is joining an already crowded field of Republican candidates for Kentucky governor. Alan Keck is holding an event Monday night at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Somerset where he’s officially announcing his candidacy. But a gubernatorial campaign website for Keck is already online. Keck was...
SOMERSET, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Wisconsin's projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates, according to a report released Monday by Gov. Tony Evers' administration. That means Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature will have an even larger pot...
WISCONSIN STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs

Kentucky Power helps families in need with bills this winter through energy assistance programs. ASHLAND, Ky., November 17, 2022 – Kentucky Power-funded home energy assistance programs provide financial aid to families in need of help with wintertime electric bills. Applications for HEART, Home Energy Assistance in Reduced Temperatures (HEART), are now being accepted by Community Action groups, which administer these programs through their regional agencies. Applications for THAW, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will be accepted starting January 9.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Plans for Corbin farmers market pavilion back on track following delay

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin farmers market vendors will soon have a permanent place to gather and sell their goods. Representatives from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, the Whitley County Extension Office and other organizations, broke ground on the new pavilion earlier this year. The plan was then paused...
CORBIN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
WHITESBURG, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Operation CARE begins Wednesday for KSP

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police will be participating in Operation CARE Nov. 23-27 to promote highway safety during the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday period. Operation CARE, which stands for “Collision Awareness and Reduction Efforts,” will focus on DUI enforcement, although seat belt use and distracted driving will...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COVID levels mostly green in majority of state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening

Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Winchester serves those who served the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
KENTUCKY STATE

