Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
dallasexpress.com
Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Under Way in Texas
The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
KTEN.com
Best Luxury Condominiums in Downtown Austin
Originally Posted On: https://www.spyglassrealty.com/blog/best-luxury-condominiums-in-downtown-austin.html. Downtown Austin has become a popular place to live and work. There are many reasons why downtown Austin is growing at such a rapid pace. Its close proximity to great shopping and dining options, easy access to public transportation, and scenic outdoor spaces all makeup part of what makes it so appealing.
austinmonthly.com
Everyone Who Just Moved to Austin, Ranked
The recent growth in ATX is explosive. But who is moving here, and how do these newbies stack up in head-to-head competition? Here is the definitive ranking of everyone who just relocated to Austin within the last 17 seconds:. 11. The Big Tech Worker. This transplant works for Google, Apple,...
Community Impact Austin
New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April
The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
TODAY.com
This one-of-a-kind neighborhood is filled with 3D-printed homes
In Georgetown, Texas, massive machines are building 100 3D-printed homes on site. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kerry Sanders shares a glimpse at the technology that could change the future of home construction.Nov. 18, 2022.
The Verge apartment complex rising in Kyle
A new apartment complex called The Verge is set to start leasing in February in Kyle. (Courtesy Kalterra Capital Partners) Dallas-based real estate company Kalterra Capital Partners is bringing another apartment complex to the Austin metro area with The Verge apartment complex in Kyle. Kalterra is also in the process of building another multifamily community called The Dylan in San Marcos.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
School bus crashes into Lockhart business after colliding with another vehicle
A school bus crashed into a business after colliding with another vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the City of Lockhart.
Elgin Courier
$1 million scratch-off bought in Elgin
Someone hit the jackpot in Elgin. An Austin resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game “Money.” The ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store, 18810 U.S. 290 E. and Building 2-201 in Elgin. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
ktalnews.com
Mystery of exploding toilet at Texas dental office
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maggie Kieffer works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, the 31 year old headed to work to open the office as she usually does, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something was off. “There was this...
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
Eater
San Antonio Chef With Six James Beard Nominations Opening First Austin Restaurant in Downtown Hotel
Six-time James Beard Award finalist Steve McHugh, of lauded San Antonio restaurant Cured, is opening his first Austin restaurant in a new hotel downtown. The restaurant, Luminaire, along with a rooftop bar Las Bis, will be found at 721 Congress Avenue within the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin. Both will open on Wednesday, February 1.
atasteofkoko.com
27 Best Restaurants In North Austin
Best restaurants in North Austin? From intimate Italian restaurants to bustling BBQ joints or Tex-Mex food trucks, there’s something to suit every taste and budget. Here’s my list the best North Austin restaurants that are well worth a visit (or if you want to stay home, takeout, or deliver)!
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch Texas at Kansas: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
After fumbling a chance to control the conference championship race, the Texas Longhorns now face a must-win game against the Kansas Jayhawks in order to keep their goals alive. With their chances for Arlington fading fast and KU quarterback Jalon Daniels reportedly aiming for a return this week, the Texas...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
tpr.org
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin
Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
fox7austin.com
Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open
The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
Austin Public Works recommends complete replacement of Barton Springs Bridge
The city was deciding between rehabilitating the current structure or a complete replacement. After evaluating the risks and benefits, they decided to recommend the replacement option.
maloriesadventures.com
The Strangest Sights to See in Austin, Texas
Austin is known for its creative culture. After all, it has a lot of unique attractions, world-class museums, and live music. Aside from that, this city also has a reputation for being quirky. In fact, there are numerous weird things to do in this tourist destination. To give you a better view, here are some of the strangest sights in Austin, Texas.
