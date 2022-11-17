ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

dallasexpress.com

Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Under Way in Texas

The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

Best Luxury Condominiums in Downtown Austin

Originally Posted On: https://www.spyglassrealty.com/blog/best-luxury-condominiums-in-downtown-austin.html. Downtown Austin has become a popular place to live and work. There are many reasons why downtown Austin is growing at such a rapid pace. Its close proximity to great shopping and dining options, easy access to public transportation, and scenic outdoor spaces all makeup part of what makes it so appealing.
austinmonthly.com

Everyone Who Just Moved to Austin, Ranked

The recent growth in ATX is explosive. But who is moving here, and how do these newbies stack up in head-to-head competition? Here is the definitive ranking of everyone who just relocated to Austin within the last 17 seconds:. 11. The Big Tech Worker. This transplant works for Google, Apple,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April

The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Verge apartment complex rising in Kyle

A new apartment complex called The Verge is set to start leasing in February in Kyle. (Courtesy Kalterra Capital Partners) Dallas-based real estate company Kalterra Capital Partners is bringing another apartment complex to the Austin metro area with The Verge apartment complex in Kyle. Kalterra is also in the process of building another multifamily community called The Dylan in San Marcos.
KYLE, TX
Elgin Courier

$1 million scratch-off bought in Elgin

Someone hit the jackpot in Elgin. An Austin resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game “Money.” The ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store, 18810 U.S. 290 E. and Building 2-201 in Elgin. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
ELGIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Mystery of exploding toilet at Texas dental office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maggie Kieffer works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, the 31 year old headed to work to open the office as she usually does, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something was off. “There was this...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

27 Best Restaurants In North Austin

Best restaurants in North Austin? From intimate Italian restaurants to bustling BBQ joints or Tex-Mex food trucks, there’s something to suit every taste and budget. Here’s my list the best North Austin restaurants that are well worth a visit (or if you want to stay home, takeout, or deliver)!
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

How to watch Texas at Kansas: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

After fumbling a chance to control the conference championship race, the Texas Longhorns now face a must-win game against the Kansas Jayhawks in order to keep their goals alive. With their chances for Arlington fading fast and KU quarterback Jalon Daniels reportedly aiming for a return this week, the Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

Double-decker highway coming to South Austin

Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open

The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
AUSTIN, TX
maloriesadventures.com

The Strangest Sights to See in Austin, Texas

Austin is known for its creative culture. After all, it has a lot of unique attractions, world-class museums, and live music. Aside from that, this city also has a reputation for being quirky. In fact, there are numerous weird things to do in this tourist destination. To give you a better view, here are some of the strangest sights in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX

