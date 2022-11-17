ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRMG

Report: Welding sparked central China fire that killed 38

BEIJING — (AP) — Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze...
The Independent

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2022 build-up and team news as Lionel Messi begins Qatar campaign

Argentina and Saudi Arabia meet in Group C of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today. Argentina are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this winter, and they begin their bid with a favourable tie against Saudi Arabia, one of the minnows of the competition.While seemingly sterner tests await Lionel Messi and his teammates when they take on Mexico and Poland – who meet later in the day – this opening game represents a great chance for the two-time champions to pick up three points and early momentum. Argentina have not won the World Cup since 1986,...

