Spotlight on Malaysia's king to resolve election stalemate
Malaysia's election uncertainty has deepened after a political bloc refused to support either reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim or rival Malay nationalist Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, three days after divisive polls produced no outright winner
Report: Welding sparked central China fire that killed 38
BEIJING — (AP) — Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze...
Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site
Iran has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear plant, in what official media described as a response to a resolution by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2022 build-up and team news as Lionel Messi begins Qatar campaign
Argentina and Saudi Arabia meet in Group C of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today. Argentina are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this winter, and they begin their bid with a favourable tie against Saudi Arabia, one of the minnows of the competition.While seemingly sterner tests await Lionel Messi and his teammates when they take on Mexico and Poland – who meet later in the day – this opening game represents a great chance for the two-time champions to pick up three points and early momentum. Argentina have not won the World Cup since 1986,...
‘Festival of Brexit’ visitor numbers fall short of expectations
Number of visitors to £120m Unboxed project, under investigation by spending watchdog, well below 66 million aspiration
