Argentina and Saudi Arabia meet in Group C of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today. Argentina are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this winter, and they begin their bid with a favourable tie against Saudi Arabia, one of the minnows of the competition.While seemingly sterner tests await Lionel Messi and his teammates when they take on Mexico and Poland – who meet later in the day – this opening game represents a great chance for the two-time champions to pick up three points and early momentum. Argentina have not won the World Cup since 1986,...

