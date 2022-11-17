Read full article on original website
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
The ugly truth about NY Jets QB Zach Wilson has been revealed
The New York Jets have little reason to believe in Zach Wilson until proven otherwise. Zach Wilson isn’t the guy. That is the ugly truth for the New York Jets after their latest loss to the New England Patriots. At least, that is the ugly truth for now. Wilson...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list to two teams and both are in the NFC East
Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buffalo Bills sounds like a long shot. There were tons of rumors of OBJ going to the Bills to join Von Miller, but according to NFL.com, Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list down to two teams. The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of...
Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo
The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor?
When watching the 'Football Night in America' studio show ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC, many fans ask, how tall is Maria Taylor? The post How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Multiple NY Jets players have liked anti-Zach Wilson tweets
Could Zach Wilson be losing the New York Jets’ locker room?. After an abysmal performance against the New England Patriots in which he passed for 77 yards, Zach Wilson is drawing the ire of not only the New York Jets‘ fanbase, but apparently his teammates as well. When...
NY Jets elevate fan-favorite defensive tackle from practice squad
Tanzel Smart is being elevated from New York Jets’ practice squad. The New York Jets will play their first game without injured defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins this Sunday. To make up for the loss of Rankins, the Jets are elevating defensive tackle Tanzel Smart from the practice squad, according to the team’s official Twitter account. Offensive tackle Conor McDermott is also being elevated.
Wilson, NY Jets’ punt coverage embarrassing in 10-3 Patriots loss
The 14th time’s anything but the charm for the New York Jets. Gang Green’s futility against the New England Patriots continued in the most heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, as they dropped a 10-3 defensive struggle to their bitter rivals, their 14th consecutive defeat in the divisional rivalry. Marcus Jones scored the only touchdown of the game on an 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining, capping off a sloppy defensive struggle.
Brandon Marshall, Julian Edelman agree to wild Jets-Patriots bet
Former New York Jets and New England Patriots receivers will have a lot riding on Week 11’s game. The New York Jets-New England Patriots rivalry still burns hot in the hearts of former players. On the CBS show “Inside The NFL”, former wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Julian Edelman...
New York Jets at New England Patriots, Week 11 preview, odds: Redemption
There’s only one way to slice it: This is a get-your-mind-right type of game for the New York Jets. Think motivational pre-game speech, perhaps in the form of Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday, Billy Bob Thornton in Friday Night Lights, or even any instance of Al Bundy recalling his glorious four-touchdown performance at Polk High, as the backdrop for this one.
Will Tanzel Smart’s call up impact the NY Jets-Patriots game?
When the New York Jets elevate a fan favorite to the active roster, fans tend to respond with only a touch of hysteria. Case in point: when Chris Streveler was elevated from the practice squad prior to the first Jets-Patriots matchup, many were dreaming of a Streveler package replete with heroics similar to his preseason comeback antics.
New York Jets open as home favorites vs. Chicago Bears
After one of the franchise’s worst losses in recent memory in Week 11 against the New England Patriots, the New York Jets opened as 3.5-point home favorites over the Chicago Bears in Week 12, per FanDuel. On Sunday night, the line was 3.5, then quickly shifted to 5.5 by Monday morning. The sudden line movement could be an indicator of a possible Justin Fields injury.
What Zach Wilson must do to exact revenge on Patriots | Podcast
NY Jets QB Zach Wilson must follow the right blueprint to take down New England Patriots. The New England Patriots have been Zach Wilson‘s nemesis since the New York Jets drafted him in 2021. Wilson has thrown 7 of his 16 career interceptions against Bill Belichick’s squad. He has a 2-to-7 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions against New England compared to an 11-to-9 ratio in all other games.
