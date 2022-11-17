ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
atozsports.com

Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo

The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
BUFFALO, NY
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets elevate fan-favorite defensive tackle from practice squad

Tanzel Smart is being elevated from New York Jets’ practice squad. The New York Jets will play their first game without injured defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins this Sunday. To make up for the loss of Rankins, the Jets are elevating defensive tackle Tanzel Smart from the practice squad, according to the team’s official Twitter account. Offensive tackle Conor McDermott is also being elevated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jets X-Factor

Wilson, NY Jets’ punt coverage embarrassing in 10-3 Patriots loss

The 14th time’s anything but the charm for the New York Jets. Gang Green’s futility against the New England Patriots continued in the most heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, as they dropped a 10-3 defensive struggle to their bitter rivals, their 14th consecutive defeat in the divisional rivalry. Marcus Jones scored the only touchdown of the game on an 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining, capping off a sloppy defensive struggle.
NEW YORK STATE
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets open as home favorites vs. Chicago Bears

After one of the franchise’s worst losses in recent memory in Week 11 against the New England Patriots, the New York Jets opened as 3.5-point home favorites over the Chicago Bears in Week 12, per FanDuel. On Sunday night, the line was 3.5, then quickly shifted to 5.5 by Monday morning. The sudden line movement could be an indicator of a possible Justin Fields injury.
CHICAGO, IL
Jets X-Factor

What Zach Wilson must do to exact revenge on Patriots | Podcast

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson must follow the right blueprint to take down New England Patriots. The New England Patriots have been Zach Wilson‘s nemesis since the New York Jets drafted him in 2021. Wilson has thrown 7 of his 16 career interceptions against Bill Belichick’s squad. He has a 2-to-7 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions against New England compared to an 11-to-9 ratio in all other games.
