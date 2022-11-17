Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been accused of using stolen checks to defraud a Harrison County citizen. Jason Glen Walker was arrested Sunday by Sherman police on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument. He allegedly used stolen checks to buy a generator at Lowe’s in Longview on Oct. 31, and was caught on security camera.
ktoy1047.com
Hope police release arrest records
On November 8 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers arrested Pedro Luna, 22, of Hope. Luna was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and 4 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West Ave. B in Hope.
easttexasradio.com
Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires
A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
Amber Alert discontinued for 5-year-old boy out of NE Texas after authorities say he was found
It's unclear if the 59-year-old woman who was been sought in connection to the boy's disappearance was with him when he was found.
ktalnews.com
Officials: 5-year-old Overton boy at center of Amber Alert found safe
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year-old last seen on Sunday morning in Overton. Zachariah Sutton, an Arp Elementary pre-k student, was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 23400 block of FM 838 wearing a gray jumpsuit, and black and white tennis shoes. He is 3’5″ and weighs about 60 pounds.
ktalnews.com
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old abducted in Overton, …. Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old abducted in Overton, suspect identified. Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of …. Josh Allen's neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game. Arkansas legislature to likely focus on education, …. Just...
fox4news.com
Abducted 5-year-old found after AMBER Alert issued
OVERTON, Texas - A 5-year-old boy was found safe on Monday afternoon just hours after an AMBER Alert was issued. Zachariah Sutton was abducted by a family friend from Overton, which is near Tyler. Prior to be found, Sutton was last seen on the 23400 Block of FM838 in Overton...
WATCH: Video of men taunting Texas police officers goes viral, chief responds
The video may be graphic for some audiences and includes explicit language that has been omitted. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A video from Longview showing a group of men taunting police officers began to go viral Monday night. The incident started with a traffic stop leading to the group mocking the officers repeatedly, ranging from […]
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked car, Hughes Springs ISD says
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession […]
ktoy1047.com
Marshall suspect takes own life
A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
KSLA
Caught on camera: Driver critically hurt when car slams into vehicles, garage
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A car slammed into the garage and vehicles in the driveway of a house in Bossier City, critically injuring its driver. It happened before 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 in the Madison Place neighborhood. And it all was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance camera....
easttexasradio.com
OGT Offers $1,000 For Information
Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
KLTV
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
KLTV
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A California man arrested in Kilgore following a high-speed chase with a U-Haul was out on bond from a chase in California last month, according to a California newspaper. According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Friday’s pursuit started at 11:33 a.m. when...
KSLA
Head-on collision near Mooringsport sends elderly man, woman to the hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision sent an elderly man and woman to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Road. That’s six miles west of Blanchard and almost 6 miles south-southwest of Mooringsport.
Comments / 1