Cass County, TX

KLTV

Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been accused of using stolen checks to defraud a Harrison County citizen. Jason Glen Walker was arrested Sunday by Sherman police on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument. He allegedly used stolen checks to buy a generator at Lowe’s in Longview on Oct. 31, and was caught on security camera.
HALLSVILLE, TX
ktoy1047.com

Hope police release arrest records

On November 8 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers arrested Pedro Luna, 22, of Hope. Luna was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and 4 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West Ave. B in Hope.
HOPE, AR
easttexasradio.com

Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires

A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Officials: 5-year-old Overton boy at center of Amber Alert found safe

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year-old last seen on Sunday morning in Overton. Zachariah Sutton, an Arp Elementary pre-k student, was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 23400 block of FM 838 wearing a gray jumpsuit, and black and white tennis shoes. He is 3’5″ and weighs about 60 pounds.
OVERTON, TX
ktalnews.com

Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA
fox4news.com

Abducted 5-year-old found after AMBER Alert issued

OVERTON, Texas - A 5-year-old boy was found safe on Monday afternoon just hours after an AMBER Alert was issued. Zachariah Sutton was abducted by a family friend from Overton, which is near Tyler. Prior to be found, Sutton was last seen on the 23400 Block of FM838 in Overton...
OVERTON, TX
q973radio.com

More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide

A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Marshall suspect takes own life

A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
AVINGER, TX
ktalnews.com

2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

OGT Offers $1,000 For Information

Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX

