From LeBron to Legend, celebs praise Mayor-elect Karen Bass: 'CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN!'

By Christie D'Zurilla
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chris Pratt, Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow and Katy Perry stepped up to endorse real estate developer Rick Caruso in his bid to be mayor of L.A. But after Karen Bass was declared winner of the race Wednesday, different famous voices chimed in congratulate her publicly.

"Yes yes and more yes!!! Congratulations LA and @KarenBassLA!!!!," actor Rosario Dawson tweeted , reacting to an L.A. Times story declaring Bass the city's first female mayor . After Tom Bradley, Bass is the second Black person elected to lead L.A.

"Congratulations to the first woman to be elected Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass!," Lakers great Earvin "Magic" Johnson tweeted . "She is so intelligent and has been elected at a time when the city needs a leader that can bring people together across all races, religious beliefs, and economic status."

"We are going to solve homelessness. We are going to prevent and respond urgently to crime," the mayor-elect promised Wednesday on Twitter. "Our city is no longer going to be unaffordable for working families. And know this — that work has already begun."

"CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN KAREN BASS!!!!," LeBron James hollered on Twitter , including multiple emojis of applause, hearts and raised hands.

Singer John Legend echoed the Lakers star, tweeting , "Congratulations to our Mayor-Elect! Angelenos chose someone who has devoted her life to helping her community become healthier, safer, and more just."

"Hollywood rolls out the red carpet for you!!," actor Billy Baldwin tweeted , while Alyssa Milano wrote , "Thank you, Los Angeles!"

Meanwhile, longtime "General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn seized the opportunity to take a shot at those celebrities who had backed Caruso.

"Rich white folks saying & doing anything to get power at the expense of everyone other than other rich ppl are having a bad wk. KAREN BASS!!!," Grahn tweeted . "My condolences to Paltrow, Kardashian, Mr. Dog, Pratt, & Katy effing Perry...and of course all the other self interested rich ppl in LA."

Bass prevailed over Caruso despite the latter outspending her by a factor of 11. He called to concede Wednesday, both campaigns told The Times.

“I’m proud of the work we did to engage long-neglected communities, giving a voice to the unheard, and to the light we shined on the biggest challenges facing our great city,” Caruso said in his concession statement. “There will be more to come from the movement we built, but for now, as a city we need to unite around Mayor-elect Bass and give her the support she needs to tackle the many issues we face. Congratulations, Karen, and God-speed.”

With thousands of votes still outstanding, the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office is expected to certify the results Dec. 5. Bass will be sworn in as mayor a week later.

Times staff writer Julia Wick contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

