photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Some in West Sonoma County have faced high profile scrutiny following a number of discriminatory interactions at Analy High School. Community members reflected on how to confront systemic issues and push for a more welcoming school culture following a recent town hall on inclusion and belonging held at the school. Hoping to affect positive change at West Sonoma County’s main high school, community member Ariana Diaz de Leon said the student-led panel spoke of their experiences at Analy, and in the community, past and present. "Talking about microaggressions and things that occurred that were normalized and that, you...

SEBASTOPOL, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO