The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
“A blessing in the community,” local church hands out free Thanksgiving groceries to hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up outside of First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville as church members handed out clothing and food on Sunday.
WAAY-TV
One Table Huntsville allows people to get free Thanksgiving meal as inflation rises
Thanksgiving dinner is costing more this year. One Table Huntsville gave people an opportunity to temporarily forget the costs and load up on all of their favorite Thanksgiving Day dishes for free. "This is really the chance for somebody that doesn't get the opportunity year after year to have that...
thisisalabama.org
Whittle the day away at U.G. White Mercantile
U.G. White Mercantile in Athens really belonged on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Andy and Barney could have discussed how speeders were ruining Mayberry as they kicked back and shaved off sweet curls of cedar in the store’s whittling corner. Sticks of wood still await whittlers at the old-timey...
Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce highlights local business owners at business expo
On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo.
WAFF
Remembering Steve Guthrie: visitation, funeral held in Albertville
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location. Updated: 7 hours ago. The ceremony was held at...
WAFF
Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service. Gurley home destroyed in early morning house fire. Updated: 16 hours ago. WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting. Alabama...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville kicks off the holiday season with festive events
Huntsville is kicking off the holiday season with a handful of events to get people in the holiday spirit. Friday marked opening night of Skating in the Park in Downtown Huntsville. "It brings a lot of people out, it creates a lot of joy in the holiday season," said Danny Owen, the communications director for the Huntsville Museum of Art.
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's opens for business in Athens
Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, Tennessee, said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ee's!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
Little House, Waltons cast to visit Rogersville Christmas event
If you grew up watching the classic favorites, "Little House on the Prarie" or "The Waltons," you're definitely not going to want to miss a Christmas event in Lauderdale County.
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show hosts over 70 vendors
VINEMONT, Ala. – The annual Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show was held Friday Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show is held at Cullman Church of Christ after being located at the old Cullman Civic Center for years. The Band Boosters invited shoppers to come and get their Christmas shopping completed in one trip. Guests could weave through several rooms filled with vendor booths. Over 70 vendors attended with their homemade goods. Several booths were dedicated solely to Christmas themed goods, while others sold the crafts they made...
WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ returns to Rickwood Caverns for the holidays
Rickwood Caverns will again transform into Wonderland Under Warrior, a holiday experience offering light displays throughout the Alabama state park. The attraction, located in Blount County, will open its doors beginning Saturday and running through Jan. 8. “It’s clear ‘Wonderland Under Warrior’ has become one of the top attractions at...
WAFF
Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
WAFF
Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star. Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.
themadisonrecord.com
Orion Amphitheater turning into a winter wonderland for holidays
HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville’s holiday season is set to be more festive than ever before with the addition of Winter Park at The Orion Amphitheater and Apollo South, opening next week, Nov. 22, and running through Jan.29. The Orion is located in Huntsville’s MidCity District. Winter Park is...
Huntsville is getting another huge Starbucks - this time in MidCity
Can’t wait for the largest Starbucks in Alabama to open in Huntsville?. You have another enormous option - opening as early as next summer. MidCity this week announced a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks going up at the corner of MidCity Place and Commerce Street, directly across the corner from Trader Joe’s.
256today.com
How to spend a weekend in Scottsboro – no bags required
SCOTTSBORO — It’s an unfortunate consequence of air travel. Somewhere along their journeys, suitcases get lost in transit and sometimes they’re never reunited with their owners. If you’ve ever wondered what becomes of all those long-lost bags, you need only to look to Scottsboro. This tiny town...
Aerojet Rocketdyne plans massive new 379,000-square foot defense facility in Huntsville
Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in 2023 and “will...
southerntorch.com
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
