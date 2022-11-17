ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

thisisalabama.org

Whittle the day away at U.G. White Mercantile

U.G. White Mercantile in Athens really belonged on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Andy and Barney could have discussed how speeders were ruining Mayberry as they kicked back and shaved off sweet curls of cedar in the store’s whittling corner. Sticks of wood still await whittlers at the old-timey...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Remembering Steve Guthrie: visitation, funeral held in Albertville

Members of multiple religions were in attendance for the Thanksgiving service.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location

Gurley home destroyed in early morning house fire. Updated: 16 hours ago.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville kicks off the holiday season with festive events

Huntsville is kicking off the holiday season with a handful of events to get people in the holiday spirit. Friday marked opening night of Skating in the Park in Downtown Huntsville. "It brings a lot of people out, it creates a lot of joy in the holiday season," said Danny Owen, the communications director for the Huntsville Museum of Art.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Buc-ee's opens for business in Athens

Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, Tennessee, said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ee's!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show hosts over 70 vendors

VINEMONT, Ala. – The annual Vinemont Band Booster Craft Show was held Friday Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show is held at Cullman Church of Christ after being located at the old Cullman Civic Center for years.   The Band Boosters invited shoppers to come and get their Christmas shopping completed in one trip. Guests could weave through several rooms filled with vendor booths. Over 70 vendors attended with their homemade goods. Several booths were dedicated solely to Christmas themed goods, while others sold the crafts they made...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star. Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Orion Amphitheater turning into a winter wonderland for holidays

HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville’s holiday season is set to be more festive than ever before with the addition of Winter Park at The Orion Amphitheater and Apollo South, opening next week, Nov. 22, and running through Jan.29. The Orion is located in Huntsville’s MidCity District. Winter Park is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

How to spend a weekend in Scottsboro – no bags required

SCOTTSBORO — It’s an unfortunate consequence of air travel. Somewhere along their journeys, suitcases get lost in transit and sometimes they’re never reunited with their owners. If you’ve ever wondered what becomes of all those long-lost bags, you need only to look to Scottsboro. This tiny town...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
southerntorch.com

DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men

RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
RAINSVILLE, AL

