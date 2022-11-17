Read full article on original website
Upcoming Events, Follow-Ups, & "No Meeting" NovemberThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
chattanoogapulse.com
EPB And The Homeless Coalition Ask For Help To End Homelessness In Chattanooga
EPB has partnered with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, to launch Connect For Good an effort to raise awareness about ways to help people get back into permanent housing. “People experiencing homelessness look like you and me, our children and our family members,” said Mike Smith, Executive Director, Chattanooga Regional...
10About Town: Ho-ho-ho! Holiday activities in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start decking the halls and getting ready for Santa Claus to visit once again. Get those gloves ready and make yourself some hot chocolate while you're at it. Whether...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
chattanoogacw.com
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
mymix1041.com
Two restaurants nearly fail inspection after bugs were found in one, and dirty surfaces in another
From Local 3 News: Restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week, there are no failing scores to report. However, two restaurants did nearly fail their inspections. Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit in Cleveland and Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga both scored a 73. At Tacos El...
WDEF
Lost Black & White Shih Tzu Bichon Mix
Lost downtown Chattanooga area on November 19, 2022. Black and white female Shih Tzu Bichon mix, 10 years old. She is very fluffy right now. Her name is Ruffles. She does not have her collar on. She is very skittish and will not come to someone if they run towards her. She is especially scared of children.
mymix1041.com
Fire crews respond to multiple fires in Cleveland on Thursday
A house fire occurred this morning, November 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Georgetown Road and Harrison Pike in Cleveland, TN. The Cleveland Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated a search. They confirmed that no victims remained within the home. A woman who was inside the home when...
WTVC
Update: Hearing postponed, Budgetel residents to wait until next week to learn fate
A judge on Monday postponed a hearing for this case until December 5th. That's after many former Budgetel tenants showed up to court, hoping their voices would be heard. Later on Monday, we caught up with some of them, who are living at a Super 8 motel for the next 2 weeks.
WDEF
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
latest-hairstyles.com
15 Cutest Chin-Length Wavy Bob Haircuts
A chin-length wavy bob is a short haircut. It offers more volume, texture, body, and movement. Hair can be naturally wavy or styled with heat tools. Tools to provide a wide range of wave textures — from soft, tousled, fluffy to sleek. Recently, I had a chance to talk...
chattanoogacw.com
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
WDEF
Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
WTVCFOX
Crash in Polk County, Tenn. kills 81-year-old Florida man, injures 2 from Benton Sunday
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash in Polk County Sunday night killed an 81-year-old man from Florida and injured two people from Benton, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 411 and Bowater Road. The...
WTVCFOX
Kitchen fire damages East Ridge home; no injuries reported, says fire chief
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE 11/19 @ 11:38 p.m. Multiple crews were dispatched to a house fire off Blocker Lane around 9:59 p.m. Saturday. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS arrived on the scene. According to East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams, crews saw heavy...
