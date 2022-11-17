Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the market punishing stocks without the fundamentals to back up their valuations, it's a great time to focus on value stocks. Disney's streaming business should become a cash cow as it exercises its pricing power. Intel's multiyear plan to regain dominance in its core markets and build a foundry...
Motley Fool
Could Carvana Stock Go to Zero? 2 Red Flags
Carvana is one of the high-profile victims of the 2022 bear market. Analysts are giving up on the company because of its deteriorating finances. While the stock's valuation looks cheap, the risks remain very high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Carvana Stock Was Down 13% on Monday
Carvana doesn't have a big enough scale to easily weather a prolonged industry downturn. Management announced a round of layoffs aimed at reducing net losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Made Investors Happy After Hours Monday
The U.S. market ended Monday generally lower, with the Nasdaq Composite seeing the biggest decline among the major indexes. Dell Technologies rose as server and storage sales gains offset weakness in its PC business. Urban Outfitters kept its sales rising last quarter, but experienced margin pressures. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
After leading the broader market to new highs in 2021, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has been a clear drag this year. Every stock market crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has represented a buying opportunity for patient investors. These awe-inspiring fast-paced companies have the tools necessary to make long-term investors...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market
Bitcoin is down this year, but it has still produced monumental returns since its creation. Ethereum's inherent decentralization and smart contracts should set it up to be a leader for years to come. Polygon fixes some of Ethereum's few shortcomings and in a world trending toward more smart contract use...
Motley Fool
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Owns These 5 Value Stocks
Value investing involves looking for stocks trading below their intrinsic or book value. The idea is to find these stocks before the market notices. Buffett is one of the greatest value investors ever. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The market is down sharply this year, but that won't stop this pair of businesses from generating a sustainable profit. Doximity is a social media platform for physicians that appears resilient to the ongoing advertising crunch affecting its peers. Lovesac markets highly adaptable sectional seating, and it's a lot more...
Motley Fool
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?
Nvidia's growth decelerated significantly over the past year. Its business might stabilize in 2023 as it laps that slowdown. Its valuation doesn't fully reflect those near-term challenges yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
Roku and The Trade Desk look poised to thrive from connected TV's rise. DigitalOcean and Shopify make it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to scale their small businesses. Hair care products company Olaplex offers an incredible 38% net income margin, despite its recent slowing growth. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Cruise Line Stock
Demand remains high for Norwegian's cruises despite price hikes. Inflation and geopolitical tensions have dragged heavily on operations. But 2023 bookings are on pace with pre-pandemic 2019 levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Why Block, Affirm, and Upstart Holdings Were Plunging Today
Block may be feeling the fallout of the FTX scandal, as crypto prices plunge. Fed officials maintained their hawkish stance even amid falling inflation, putting recession on the table. Fintech stocks are highly sensitive to tightening financial conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Puma Biotechnology's Shares Jumped 20% on Monday
Puma Biotechnology's revenues rose by 25% year over year to $54.3 million in the third quarter. The company has a licensing agreement for a cancer drug developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical. Puma's shares hit a 52-week high Monday afternoon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
The Crypto Market Is Weak, but These 3 Tokens Are Absolutely Plunging
NEAR Protocol, Chain, and Radix are all down more than 8% in early afternoon trading. These moves correlate with contagion-related concerns that are spreading in the crypto world. If growth in pockets of the decentralized finance realm pick up, these are tokens with more downside potential. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why This Small-Cap Airline Stock Is on an Upward Trajectory
Sun Country Airlines enjoyed a 39% year-over-year revenue increase in leisure business. The stock is still down over 50% from its April 2021 highs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
Two energy stocks make the list: Devon Energy and Enterprise Products Partners. Two REITs also look attractive right now: Digital Realty Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?
The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks
Warren Buffett just invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. However, TSMC's suppliers are also great ways to play the growth of semiconductors over the long-term. While these stocks have lower dividend yields, they repurchase lots of their own stock, which TSMC doesn't do. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Comments / 0