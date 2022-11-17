Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says disc UFO flew overheadRoger MarshWayne, NJ
BJ’s Wholesale Club Opening New Store on FridayBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
New York FBI agent recalls 1975 disc UFO sightingRoger MarshWayne, NJ
Record Number of Families Receive Help for ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
New Jersey Monthly
Ramen Chain Finds Its Way to Fort Lee; Other Dining News
Ramen brand Tsujita opened its newest location earlier this month. The chain debuted in Tokyo in 2003 and has since expanded to Los Angeles—and now New Jersey. The restaurant is known for its tsukemen ramen, noodles traditionally eaten after being dipped in a separate bowl of soup or broth. The menu also offers octopus fritters, pickled Japanese cucumbers, Japanese fried chicken, shaved ice and more.
N.J. blaze destroys 7 celebrity trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in Hudson County used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
Retro Fitness member seriously hurt in fall onto weights left on floor, lawsuit says
A Bergen County woman has filed suit against the owners of Retro Fitness, claiming she fell off a machine while exercising and landed on weights left on the floor by another gym user. Aysun Kahraman, 51, of North Arlington, says in court papers she was seriously hurt when she fell...
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
foodgressing.com
Where to eat after watching Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting NYC
If you’re looking for the perfect spot to grab a warm meal after checking out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, look no further. Here are 5 conveniently located restaurants to get cozy after checking out the tree lighting ceremony, happening on Wednesday, November 30. Sushi Lab Rooftop. Sushi Lab...
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Good news and bad news for Montclair (On the Other Hand)
It’s a sad day for Montclair, a day I frankly never thought would arrive, a day in which faith in one of our town’s great institutions has been shaken. Still, no matter how painful it is we must force ourselves, unlike election deniers, climate change deniers and people who still refuse to get their COVID booster, to face the shocking but unavoidable truth – this column was wrong.
themontclairgirl.com
Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve
Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
Orange County Veterinarian and Trainer To Serve Time
The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar business. There is never a shortage of events to watch from the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL and even after there's plenty of other incredibly popular sports like Golf, Nascar and we now even have E-Sports. One of the oldest sports in existence today though is horse racing. Recently a federal court case reached its conclusion with sentences being passed for individuals involved in a doping case for horse racing. Two of these individuals happen to be Orange County residents.
Feds: Ex-Owner, CEO 'Pilfered' $3.9M From Bergen Pharma Company To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
The former founder and CEO of a Bergen County pharmaceutical firm embezzled $3.9 million from the business to help pay credit card charges, property taxes and his kid's private school tuition, an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Friday says. John Klein, 76, was arrested by federal agents...
Daily Targum
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital hosts new center to diagnose rare amyloidosis
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS) and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) have recently established a new center to diagnose rare diseases, according to a press release. The Cardiac Amyloidosis and Cardiomyopathy Center is located at RWJUH and aims to diagnose and treat patients with rare amyloid conditions.
Another ‘Racist’ Statue Could Be Toppled in New Jersey
A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
BJ'S Wholesale Club opens another new location in New Jersey
BJ'S Wholesale Club, a leading discount warehouse store chain, recently opened another new location in New Jersey, giving local shoppers another way to save money on food, furniture, and household items. Read on to learn more.
Several people injured, including 1 firefighter, in Clifton house fire
A fast-moving fire left multiple people injured, including one firefighter, at a house in New Jersey.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown to hold online surplus auction
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be holding an online auction sale of surplus property. The online auction will begin Monday, November 21, 2022 and end on Friday, December 2, 2022. To view the online auction, visit www.municibid.com and all bidders must preregister with Municibid. All surplus property...
warwickadvertiser.com
Food trucks and Christmas trees coming for Warwick Food Truck Festival
The Warwick Food Truck Festival will bring Trucks N Trees to its new location, Warwick Valley Middle School, for its 6th annual winter event on Saturday, December 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, hosted by Warwick nonprofit...
Comments / 1