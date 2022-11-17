ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

New Jersey Monthly

Ramen Chain Finds Its Way to Fort Lee; Other Dining News

Ramen brand Tsujita opened its newest location earlier this month. The chain debuted in Tokyo in 2003 and has since expanded to Los Angeles—and now New Jersey. The restaurant is known for its tsukemen ramen, noodles traditionally eaten after being dipped in a separate bowl of soup or broth. The menu also offers octopus fritters, pickled Japanese cucumbers, Japanese fried chicken, shaved ice and more.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
foodgressing.com

Where to eat after watching Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting NYC

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to grab a warm meal after checking out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, look no further. Here are 5 conveniently located restaurants to get cozy after checking out the tree lighting ceremony, happening on Wednesday, November 30. Sushi Lab Rooftop. Sushi Lab...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Montclair Local

Good news and bad news for Montclair (On the Other Hand)

It’s a sad day for Montclair, a day I frankly never thought would arrive, a day in which faith in one of our town’s great institutions has been shaken. Still, no matter how painful it is we must force ourselves, unlike election deniers, climate change deniers and people who still refuse to get their COVID booster, to face the shocking but unavoidable truth – this column was wrong.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve

Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Veterinarian and Trainer To Serve Time

The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar business. There is never a shortage of events to watch from the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL and even after there's plenty of other incredibly popular sports like Golf, Nascar and we now even have E-Sports. One of the oldest sports in existence today though is horse racing. Recently a federal court case reached its conclusion with sentences being passed for individuals involved in a doping case for horse racing. Two of these individuals happen to be Orange County residents.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Cat Country 107.3

Another ‘Racist’ Statue Could Be Toppled in New Jersey

A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
PRINCETON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown to hold online surplus auction

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be holding an online auction sale of surplus property. The online auction will begin Monday, November 21, 2022 and end on Friday, December 2, 2022. To view the online auction, visit www.municibid.com and all bidders must preregister with Municibid. All surplus property...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
warwickadvertiser.com

Food trucks and Christmas trees coming for Warwick Food Truck Festival

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will bring Trucks N Trees to its new location, Warwick Valley Middle School, for its 6th annual winter event on Saturday, December 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival, hosted by Warwick nonprofit...
WARWICK, NY

