Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close

An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
I Tried It: Sweetens Cove Whiskey lives up to the hype

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
Ho, Ho, Ho; Christmas Parade on Saturday

The City of East Ridge will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 19. Line-up begins at 4:00 pm on Germantown Road from Ringgold Road north toward I-24, with the parade stepping off at 6:30 pm. Ringgold Road will shut down at 6:00 pm from Donaldson Road to Moore...
District Attorney Wamp Shutters Budgetel as a Public Nuisance

On Wednesday morning, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp moved to shut down the Budgetel as a public nuisance. In a written statement released to the media, she wrote that the DA’s office is charged to “to protect our community and keep our citizenry safe.”. The DA’s office...
15 Cutest Chin-Length Wavy Bob Haircuts

A chin-length wavy bob is a short haircut. It offers more volume, texture, body, and movement. Hair can be naturally wavy or styled with heat tools. Tools to provide a wide range of wave textures — from soft, tousled, fluffy to sleek. Recently, I had a chance to talk...
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
The StormTrack 9 2022-2023 Winter Outlook

For well over 45 years, the StormTrack 9 Team has presented an annual Winter Outlook. It all started with the late Don Welch aka "Grandpappy" in the mid 1970s. Neal Pascal followed for a couple of decades, and now I have been the torchbearer the past 16 years. This is always my favorite forecast and outlook to present each and every year. It's both fun and sometimes frustrating. But, I thoroughly enjoy the challenge!
Buckner Makes History at HCSO

Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
Fire crews respond to multiple fires in Cleveland on Thursday

A house fire occurred this morning, November 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Georgetown Road and Harrison Pike in Cleveland, TN. The Cleveland Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated a search. They confirmed that no victims remained within the home. A woman who was inside the home when...
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
