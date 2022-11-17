Read full article on original website
Upcoming Events, Follow-Ups, & "No Meeting" NovemberThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
WTVCFOX
Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
WTVCFOX
Kitchen fire damages East Ridge home; no injuries reported, says fire chief
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE 11/19 @ 11:38 p.m. Multiple crews were dispatched to a house fire off Blocker Lane around 9:59 p.m. Saturday. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS arrived on the scene. According to East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams, crews saw heavy...
WTVCFOX
Chase of wanted felon in Chattanooga ends with patrol vehicle, 2 others damaged, arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A chase of a wanted felon in Chattanooga Sunday night ended with the suspect in custody, an officer hurt, and 3 vehicles damaged, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened a little after 5:30 p.m., when an officer noticed the vehicle of a wanted suspect, 28-year-old...
WTVCFOX
Crash in Polk County, Tenn. kills 81-year-old Florida man, injures 2 from Benton Sunday
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash in Polk County Sunday night killed an 81-year-old man from Florida and injured two people from Benton, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 411 and Bowater Road. The...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
WTVCFOX
Two people dead after house fire in Bledsoe County Friday night
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Dunlap Volunteer firefighters were requested for mutual aid for a structure fire on Brockdell Mountain in Bledsoe County. Officials say the home was occupied with victims inside and an all-county response was requested along with several departments outside of Bledsoe County. Rescue attempts...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Roane County on Wednesday morning. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, John Michel Gogvava Leon,33 was Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez's,56 only passenger as he was operating a business vehicle on Interstate 40.
WTVCFOX
Video: Families displaced after home goes up in flames in Cleveland Thursday
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Several Cleveland families living in a house converted into apartment units are looking for a temporary place to stay after a major fire Thursday morning. Video taken from the scene by a viewer shows flames shooting through the roof. We're working to learn whether anyone was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
cityscopemag.com
Holiday Events in Chattanooga
Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
WYSH AM 1380
One dead in I-40 wreck
One person was killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez of Florida had been headed east in a semi truck near the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 359 shortly before 8:30 am Wednesday when he lost control of the rig and went off the side of the interstate.
WTVC
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
chattanoogapulse.com
EPB And The Homeless Coalition Ask For Help To End Homelessness In Chattanooga
EPB has partnered with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, to launch Connect For Good an effort to raise awareness about ways to help people get back into permanent housing. “People experiencing homelessness look like you and me, our children and our family members,” said Mike Smith, Executive Director, Chattanooga Regional...
wvlt.tv
Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
mymix1041.com
Two restaurants nearly fail inspection after bugs were found in one, and dirty surfaces in another
From Local 3 News: Restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week, there are no failing scores to report. However, two restaurants did nearly fail their inspections. Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit in Cleveland and Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga both scored a 73. At Tacos El...
wvlt.tv
Monroe County police searching for escaped inmate worker
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built free beds for more than 900 people in East Tennessee in the last four years. Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional. Updated: 17 hours ago. The Tennessee...
WTVC
Winter activities around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
WDEF
Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
