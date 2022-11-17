ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

WTVCFOX

Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home

DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
DECATUR, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Two people dead after house fire in Bledsoe County Friday night

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Dunlap Volunteer firefighters were requested for mutual aid for a structure fire on Brockdell Mountain in Bledsoe County. Officials say the home was occupied with victims inside and an all-county response was requested along with several departments outside of Bledsoe County. Rescue attempts...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
EAST RIDGE, TN
cityscopemag.com

Holiday Events in Chattanooga

Each year, many of Chattanooga’s venues and attractions celebrate the festive season in a magical way. Twinkling lights abound, and merry sounds of bells and carols ring throughout the mountains as locals celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Gather your loved ones and use our guide to discover all the holiday fun the Scenic City has to offer!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WYSH AM 1380

One dead in I-40 wreck

One person was killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez of Florida had been headed east in a semi truck near the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 359 shortly before 8:30 am Wednesday when he lost control of the rig and went off the side of the interstate.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

EPB And The Homeless Coalition Ask For Help To End Homelessness In Chattanooga

EPB has partnered with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, to launch Connect For Good an effort to raise awareness about ways to help people get back into permanent housing. “People experiencing homelessness look like you and me, our children and our family members,” said Mike Smith, Executive Director, Chattanooga Regional...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Monroe County police searching for escaped inmate worker

Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built free beds for more than 900 people in East Tennessee in the last four years. Tennessee Supreme Court declares life sentence for juvenile homicide offender unconstitutional. Updated: 17 hours ago. The Tennessee...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Winter activities around Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
WHITWELL, TN

