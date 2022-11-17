ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
insideevs.com

2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range

Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Daily Mail

Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims its electric vehicles are capable of self-driving: DOJ launches probe after a number of fatal crashes occurred while drivers used the autopilot system

The US Department of Justice is leading a criminal investigation into Tesla after the company's self-driving feature led to more than a dozen crashes - some of which were fatal. Elon Musk stated in 2016 that the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system was 'probably better' than a human driver, despite recent tests...
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years

When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
Carscoops

Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner

Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Daily Mail

'A lightning storm takes out all the electricity in the house... you can plug your car into the house and make it light up': Biden pushes 'exciting' electric car batteries in labor speech

President Joe Biden lit up Wednesday as he got back to gushing about the wonder of electric cars at the White House, sharing astonishment at the latest in battery technology. Biden, who regularly talks up new electric vehicles as part of his environmental agenda and who has gotten behind the wheel of a few, made the comment while touting ways to boost the 'infrastructure talent pipeline' amid a flood of infrastructure funds to improve the grid and build new charging stations.
tiremeetsroad.com

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
torquenews.com

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th

Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Road & Track

2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels

The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
