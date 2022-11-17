Read full article on original website
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
insideevs.com
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims its electric vehicles are capable of self-driving: DOJ launches probe after a number of fatal crashes occurred while drivers used the autopilot system
The US Department of Justice is leading a criminal investigation into Tesla after the company's self-driving feature led to more than a dozen crashes - some of which were fatal. Elon Musk stated in 2016 that the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system was 'probably better' than a human driver, despite recent tests...
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
'A lightning storm takes out all the electricity in the house... you can plug your car into the house and make it light up': Biden pushes 'exciting' electric car batteries in labor speech
President Joe Biden lit up Wednesday as he got back to gushing about the wonder of electric cars at the White House, sharing astonishment at the latest in battery technology. Biden, who regularly talks up new electric vehicles as part of his environmental agenda and who has gotten behind the wheel of a few, made the comment while touting ways to boost the 'infrastructure talent pipeline' amid a flood of infrastructure funds to improve the grid and build new charging stations.
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
