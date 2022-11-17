ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Town of Hamburg retired police K9 passes away

By Imani Clement
 4 days ago
The Town of Hamburg Police Department announced Thursday the death of its retired Police K9, Danio.

Danio assisted the department with drug searches and tracks for missing persons. He also acted as a community policing ambassador for events, tours, and citizen engagements.

Danio served many years with the Hamburg Police Department along with his handler Officer Sherry.

