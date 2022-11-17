Read full article on original website
Pawtucket business owner gives away over 250 turkeys
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket business owner was once again giving back to the community on Sunday. Owner of Support is Key Clothing, Joey Debarros, gave away around 250 Turkeys to people in need this weekend. “My motivation is actually seeing the people smile,” said Debarros, “We feel like it’s very important because […]
Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story. Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport
The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport! Visit them at 400 Thames St. to see the entire LOLA jewelry line as well as our popular branded LoveShack clothing & items. Spend $150 or more starting Black Friday (11/25) through Cyber Monday (11/28) and receive 10%...
VIDEO: Despite health issues, Tiverton family continuing tradition of light show while helping community
It is a yearly Christmas display that is familiar to many in the Fall River area, and they are back again this year despite health issues. According to Colleen St. Onge, her and her husband are back again with Lights for Lives. “My husband and I have been dealing with...
Providence organization looks for help with Thanksgiving meal donations
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Camp Street Community ministries is looking for a little help to bring Thanksgiving fixings to the tables of those in need. They are looking for a few different items for the upcoming holiday. "There's only corn and corn, and that's it - you notice there's...
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
Win a $500 Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses Gift Card Towards a New Recliner!
Win a $500 Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses Gift Card Towards a New Recliner!. Happy Holidays from Ron and Pete! During this busy season, make sure to take the time to rest, relax and recline… on a brand new Cardi’s recliner!. All thanks to Nirope at Cardi’s Furniture...
Local court finalizes adoptions of 9 children
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Kent County District Courthouse Saturday as 9 children were officially adopted into 7 families. “The Thanksgiving season is a fitting time to celebrate the creation of 7 forever homes for these children. For this I am grateful,” said Chief Judge Forte. The ceremony falls on […]
Several dozen guns, knives gathered at Fall River Guns For Groceries event, free turkey dinner announced
By all accounts, Fall River Police organized a successful Guns for Groceries event Saturday at Blessed Trinity Church. According to Father Rob Nemkovich, 53 unwanted guns, boxes of ammunition, and several knives were taken off the streets, as well as numerous gun locks given out at 1340 Plymouth Avenue. “Thanks...
Food bank says more Rhode Island families can’t afford food
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — There are more households in Rhode Island that cannot afford adequate food now than before the pandemic, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank said Monday. The food bank released its annual report on hunger to coincide with Thanksgiving week. The food bank report said that food...
Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble
11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
Afghan Super Store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence. The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. “I have […]
Fall River man charged for robbing bank in Boston
A man from Fall River has been charged in connection with robbing a TD Bank in Boston.
Fall River man fatally stabbed during confrontation in Providence parking lot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who was stabbed to death over the weekend. Stephon Calice, 26, died early Saturday morning after he was attacked in the parking lot outside the Cadillac Lounge. Police have not made any arrests...
Barbara E. Buglio – North Smifield
Barbara E. (Harrison) Buglio, 75, formerly of North Smithfield, passed away surrounded by love on Nov. 19, 2022, at the Village at Waterman Lake, Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Carl Buglio. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Evelyn (Jones) Harrison of Slatersville. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School in 1965, and Pawtucket Memorial Nursing School in 1968.
2 charged with selling drugs in Pawtucket school zone
Police said they searched a Hancock Street apartment after a months-long investigation.
Police ID man killed in Providence stabbing
The Providence Police Department is expected to provide an update on the fatal stabbing that occurred outside a nightclub over the weekend.
Gimme’ Shelter – Leonides at Providence Animal Control center
Adult Male – Medium size – Orange / Red – House Trained – Vaccinations up to date. Howdy! I am a good and friendly boy found on the streets of Providence. How I got there, I’ll never know. I am about 2 years old, very friendly and curious, I also take really great care of my beautiful coat. I can’t wait to find a family to love me as an indoor kitty. I don’t seem to mind other cats either 🙂
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season
(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
