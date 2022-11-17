ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket business owner gives away over 250 turkeys

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket business owner was once again giving back to the community on Sunday.  Owner of Support is Key Clothing, Joey Debarros, gave away around 250 Turkeys to people in need this weekend.   “My motivation is actually seeing the people smile,” said Debarros, “We feel like it’s very important because […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story.  Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
whatsupnewp.com

The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport

The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport! Visit them at 400 Thames St. to see the entire LOLA jewelry line as well as our popular branded LoveShack clothing & items. Spend $150 or more starting Black Friday (11/25) through Cyber Monday (11/28) and receive 10%...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
KENT COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local court finalizes adoptions of 9 children

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Kent County District Courthouse Saturday as 9 children were officially adopted into 7 families.  “The Thanksgiving season is a fitting time to celebrate the creation of 7 forever homes for these children. For this I am grateful,” said Chief Judge Forte.  The ceremony falls on […]
KENT COUNTY, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble

11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Afghan Super Store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.  The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.   “I have […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Barbara E. Buglio – North Smifield

Barbara E. (Harrison) Buglio, 75, formerly of North Smithfield, passed away surrounded by love on Nov. 19, 2022, at the Village at Waterman Lake, Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Carl Buglio. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Evelyn (Jones) Harrison of Slatersville. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School in 1965, and Pawtucket Memorial Nursing School in 1968.
SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter – Leonides at Providence Animal Control center

Adult Male – Medium size – Orange / Red – House Trained – Vaccinations up to date. Howdy! I am a good and friendly boy found on the streets of Providence. How I got there, I’ll never know. I am about 2 years old, very friendly and curious, I also take really great care of my beautiful coat. I can’t wait to find a family to love me as an indoor kitty. I don’t seem to mind other cats either 🙂
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season

(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
NEWPORT, RI

