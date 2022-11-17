Read full article on original website
Biden mocks Republican midterms slump at turkey pardon: ‘The only red wave is if Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce’
President Joe Biden on Monday granted executive clemency to Chocolate and Chip, a pair of turkeys who would have otherwise faced the death penalty but will now live out their lives as guests of the North Carolina State University’s poultry science program. The turkeys, both of whom hail from the Tar Heel State, were pardoned during a ceremony on the South Lawn, a tradition that dates back to the administration of Abraham Lincoln. Their names were chosen by an annual contest, though Mr Biden quipped that they could have easily been named “Chips” and “Science” — a reference to...
Spotlight on Malaysia's king to resolve election stalemate
Malaysia's election uncertainty has deepened after a political bloc refused to support either reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim or rival Malay nationalist Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, three days after divisive polls produced no outright winner
Russia-Ukraine war live: blackouts likely across Ukraine until March, energy provider says
Blackouts could last longer, depending on future Russian attacks
Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site
Iran has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear plant, in what official media described as a response to a resolution by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog
Report: Welding sparked central China fire that killed 38
BEIJING — (AP) — Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze...
