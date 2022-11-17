ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Opener

Could this finally be Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s year? Or will Ghana play spoiler?. These will be key questions worth analyzing when Portugal and Ghana kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup journeys by playing each other in their Group H opening fixture. In the 2018 World Cup, Portugal...
USMNT, Wales Group B Opener Ends in 1-1 Thriller in 2022 World Cup

The USMNT and Wales played to a thrilling 1-1 tie in their Group B opening World Cup match on Monday. Based on the formations and profiles of each team, the first half developed pretty much as expected. Gregg Berhalter’s 4-3-3 formation which included Tyler Adams as the primary single pivot...
All USA Goals From 2022 FIFA World Cup

It’s been 3,065 days since the U.S. men’s national team participated in a World Cup, but the wait is over. Monday, Nov. 21 marked the USMNT’s World Cup debut after an eight-year drought, as they faced Wales in their first match of Group B’s round-robin. And...
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play

The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup.
NEW YORK STATE
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?

Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
What Are the Biggest World Cup Defeats Ahead of Qatar 2022?

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England got off to a hot start in the 2022 World Cup. In its Group B opener against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions roared to a commanding 6-2...
Meet Lionel Messi, Argentinian Superstar Ahead of His Final World Cup

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The 35-year-old from Argentina holds the national record for appearances and is also the country's leader in scored goals of all time, however, Messi announced in October that the 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career.
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup

It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup

The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
What is the Smallest Country to Win the FIFA World Cup?

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. International soccer oftentimes can be a numbers game. No, not in terms of scorelines, but rather, population. Unlike club competitions, international teams can only pick players who are from...
Guillermo Ochoa, Andrés Guardado Join Exclusive World Cup Five-Timers Club

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa says people still come up to him on the street to gush about his performance in the 2014 World Cup against Brazil. Ochoa made six saves in the scoreless draw with Brazil, which was among the favorites as the tournament’s host. He even denied Brazilian star Neymar on a header and afterward called it the “game of a lifetime.”
Jack Grealish's World Cup Goal Shows Love to Fan With Cerebral Palsy

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England defeated Iran in a dominating 6-2 win in their Group B clash on Monday during this year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar. During the rout, many of the...
Iran Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand Exits Vs. England After Collision

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iran was forced to make an early goalie substitution in its first World Cup match against England on Monday. Starting goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand collided with center back Majid Hosseini...
Gareth Bale, Wales Ties US With Penalty Kick in the 82nd Minute

After 64 long years and 82 minutes, the Cannon delivered for Wales. After going down in the box near the end of the second half, Gareth Bale stepped up to drill a penalty kick past U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner and tie things up at one apiece. This was the 41st international goal for Bale, the country’s leading goalscorer.
