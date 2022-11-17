The preference for privilege over prosperity is a Southern pathology of age-old vintage. Race ideology came into play early in the region’s history, when white slavers persuaded the indentured servant class to identify with masters on the basis of skin color. And this solidarity in hate has persisted unto the present day as oligarchs and many whites unite in support of the white supremacist Donald J. Trump. Charles Barkley, a former basketball star and a thoughtful social commentator, once remarked that poor people are “like...

35 MINUTES AGO